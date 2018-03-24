National League
Wrexham1Maidstone United0

Wrexham 1-0 Maidstone United

Shaun Pearson
Shaun Pearson's goal was his fifth of the season

Andy Davies' first home game in charge of Wrexham ended in a 1-0 win against Maidstone United.

Wrexham dominated the first half and Scott Quigley almost opened the scoring but his header hit the crossbar.

Maidstone grew into the game in the second half but squandered a handful of gilt-edged chances before Shaun Pearson's header gave Wrexham the lead.

Wrexham's 15th game in-a-row without defeat sees them move up to fourth whilst Maidstone drop down to 17th.

Wrexham boss Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "It's a great feeling, satisfaction in a 1-0 home win. We missed some chances, but credit to our boys... we are delighted to get the win.

"We created a number of chances and needed the goal but we stuck at it and at the end we were magnificent, we kept knocking on the door."

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 3Jennings
  • 18Roberts
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 4Smith
  • 11DeverdicsSubstituted forFranksat 57'minutes
  • 5PearsonBooked at 45mins
  • 14Rutherford
  • 10Holroyd
  • 9QuigleyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAingeat 82'minutes
  • 16Kelly

Substitutes

  • 6Raven
  • 12Franks
  • 19Boden
  • 20Wright
  • 29Ainge

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De Havilland
  • 5WynterBooked at 82mins
  • 13Anderson
  • 2Hare
  • 8Lewis
  • 3Finney
  • 37PhillipsSubstituted forLuerat 77'minutes
  • 7LozaSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 68'minutes
  • 29LafayetteBooked at 35mins
  • 19Turgott

Substitutes

  • 4Prestedge
  • 9Sam-Yorke
  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
  • 36Luer
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
4,443

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 1, Maidstone United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidstone United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Scott Quigley.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Michael Phillips.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Maidstone United 0. Shaun Pearson (Wrexham).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Delano Sam-Yorke replaces Jamar Loza.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Jonathan Franks replaces Nicky Deverdics.

Booking

Scott Quigley (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Shaun Pearson (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
