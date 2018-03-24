Match ends, Wrexham 1, Maidstone United 0.
Wrexham 1-0 Maidstone United
Andy Davies' first home game in charge of Wrexham ended in a 1-0 win against Maidstone United.
Wrexham dominated the first half and Scott Quigley almost opened the scoring but his header hit the crossbar.
Maidstone grew into the game in the second half but squandered a handful of gilt-edged chances before Shaun Pearson's header gave Wrexham the lead.
Wrexham's 15th game in-a-row without defeat sees them move up to fourth whilst Maidstone drop down to 17th.
Wrexham boss Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "It's a great feeling, satisfaction in a 1-0 home win. We missed some chances, but credit to our boys... we are delighted to get the win.
"We created a number of chances and needed the goal but we stuck at it and at the end we were magnificent, we kept knocking on the door."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 1Dunn
- 3Jennings
- 18Roberts
- 8Wedgbury
- 4Smith
- 11DeverdicsSubstituted forFranksat 57'minutes
- 5PearsonBooked at 45mins
- 14Rutherford
- 10Holroyd
- 9QuigleyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAingeat 82'minutes
- 16Kelly
Substitutes
- 6Raven
- 12Franks
- 19Boden
- 20Wright
- 29Ainge
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De Havilland
- 5WynterBooked at 82mins
- 13Anderson
- 2Hare
- 8Lewis
- 3Finney
- 37PhillipsSubstituted forLuerat 77'minutes
- 7LozaSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 68'minutes
- 29LafayetteBooked at 35mins
- 19Turgott
Substitutes
- 4Prestedge
- 9Sam-Yorke
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- 36Luer
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 4,443
