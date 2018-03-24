Wrexham 1-0 Maidstone United

Shaun Pearson's goal was his fifth of the season

Andy Davies' first home game in charge of Wrexham ended in a 1-0 win against Maidstone United.

Wrexham dominated the first half and Scott Quigley almost opened the scoring but his header hit the crossbar.

Maidstone grew into the game in the second half but squandered a handful of gilt-edged chances before Shaun Pearson's header gave Wrexham the lead.

Wrexham's 15th game in-a-row without defeat sees them move up to fourth whilst Maidstone drop down to 17th.

Wrexham boss Andy Davies told BBC Sport Wales: "It's a great feeling, satisfaction in a 1-0 home win. We missed some chances, but credit to our boys... we are delighted to get the win.

"We created a number of chances and needed the goal but we stuck at it and at the end we were magnificent, we kept knocking on the door."