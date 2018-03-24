Leyton Orient 3-0 Woking

Macauley Bonne bagged a first-half brace as Leyton Orient beat Woking to earn their first National League home win since Boxing Day.

After Jason Banton had struck the crossbar for Woking moments earlier, Bonne opened the scoring in the 10th minute, converting at the second attempt following a Joey Jones error.

Bonne doubled Orient's lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Jones felled James Brophy, taking his tally for the season to 18.

Woking - now winless on the road in 12 games - were forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men, Regan Charles-Cook being taken off on a stretcher with all three subs having been used.

The home side made the numerical advantage count as they wrapped the game up 10 minutes from time, Brophy firing the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.