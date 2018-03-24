Match ends, Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0.
Leyton Orient 3-0 Woking
-
Macauley Bonne bagged a first-half brace as Leyton Orient beat Woking to earn their first National League home win since Boxing Day.
After Jason Banton had struck the crossbar for Woking moments earlier, Bonne opened the scoring in the 10th minute, converting at the second attempt following a Joey Jones error.
Bonne doubled Orient's lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Jones felled James Brophy, taking his tally for the season to 18.
Woking - now winless on the road in 12 games - were forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men, Regan Charles-Cook being taken off on a stretcher with all three subs having been used.
The home side made the numerical advantage count as they wrapped the game up 10 minutes from time, Brophy firing the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 3Widdowson
- 36Ling
- 7McAnuffSubstituted forKoromaat 82'minutes
- 5ElokobiBooked at 49mins
- 23ClayBooked at 25mins
- 18Coulson
- 26Brophy
- 24HarroldSubstituted forHolmanat 6'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 9BonneSubstituted forMooneyat 90+3'minutes
- 31Adams
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 10Mooney
- 19Koroma
- 21Ekpiteta
- 29Holman
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 3Ralph
- 5Staunton
- 10Banton
- 21YoungSubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutes
- 11Charles-CookBooked at 45mins
- 4JonesBooked at 16minsSubstituted forWynterat 45'minutes
- 22FerdinandBooked at 56mins
- 12Carter
- 9Theophanous
- 14SaraivaSubstituted forCookat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ramsay
- 15Wynter
- 23Cook
- 25Young
- 29Edwards
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
- Attendance:
- 5,673
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Macauley Bonne.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Jobi McAnuff.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0. James Brophy (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Matt Young.
Booking
Kane Ferdinand (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
George Elokobi (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0.
Booking
Regan Charles-Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dan Holman (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Joey Jones (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Woking 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Dan Holman replaces Matt Harrold.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.