Tranmere Rovers 3-1 Eastleigh
Andy Cook scored twice as Tranmere boosted their National League promotion hopes with victory at home to Eastleigh.
The visitors almost took the lead early on but were denied by a fantastic double save from Rovers keeper Scott Davies.
That was to prove crucial as, in the ninth minute, Tranmere took the lead when Ritchie Sutton bundled home Jeff Hughes' corner from close range.
Eastleigh offered a threat but Cook rifled home from 10 yards after a swift break from the hosts in the 78th minute.
The Spitfires, who are now without a win in seven games, pulled a goal back with two minutes remaining through substitute Chris Zebroski.
Cook stole the show though, with a dipping 35-yard strike in added time to ease any nerves around Prenton Park.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 5McNulty
- 15Norburn
- 3Ridehalgh
- 4Sutton
- 7TollittSubstituted forManganat 76'minutes
- 24Hughes
- 11Jennings
- 9Cook
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 33Monthe
- 34Traoré
- 38Wallace
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 6Cresswell
- 15ObileyeBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBroomat 69'minutes
- 7Wood
- 2Hoyte
- 22Boyce
- 4Togwell
- 10YeatesSubstituted forZebroskiat 60'minutes
- 24Miley
- 26Matthews
- 9McCallumSubstituted forWilliamsonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Zebroski
- 12Broom
- 13Flitney
- 19Hollands
- 25Williamson
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
- Attendance:
- 4,619
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Eastleigh 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Eastleigh 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Eastleigh 1. Chris Zebroski (Eastleigh).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Eastleigh 0. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces Ben Tollitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Paul McCallum.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Broom replaces Ayo Obileye.
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Mark Yeates.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.