National League
Tranmere3Eastleigh1

Tranmere Rovers 3-1 Eastleigh

Andy Cook scored twice as Tranmere boosted their National League promotion hopes with victory at home to Eastleigh.

The visitors almost took the lead early on but were denied by a fantastic double save from Rovers keeper Scott Davies.

That was to prove crucial as, in the ninth minute, Tranmere took the lead when Ritchie Sutton bundled home Jeff Hughes' corner from close range.

Eastleigh offered a threat but Cook rifled home from 10 yards after a swift break from the hosts in the 78th minute.

The Spitfires, who are now without a win in seven games, pulled a goal back with two minutes remaining through substitute Chris Zebroski.

Cook stole the show though, with a dipping 35-yard strike in added time to ease any nerves around Prenton Park.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 5McNulty
  • 15Norburn
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 4Sutton
  • 7TollittSubstituted forManganat 76'minutes
  • 24Hughes
  • 11Jennings
  • 9Cook
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 33Monthe
  • 34Traoré
  • 38Wallace

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 6Cresswell
  • 15ObileyeBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBroomat 69'minutes
  • 7Wood
  • 2Hoyte
  • 22Boyce
  • 4Togwell
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forZebroskiat 60'minutes
  • 24Miley
  • 26Matthews
  • 9McCallumSubstituted forWilliamsonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Zebroski
  • 12Broom
  • 13Flitney
  • 19Hollands
  • 25Williamson
Referee:
Joe Hull
Attendance:
4,619

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Eastleigh 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Eastleigh 1.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Eastleigh 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Eastleigh 1. Chris Zebroski (Eastleigh).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Eastleigh 0. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces Ben Tollitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Paul McCallum.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Broom replaces Ayo Obileye.

Booking

Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Mark Yeates.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Eastleigh 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

