Tranmere Rovers 3-1 Eastleigh

Andy Cook scored twice as Tranmere boosted their National League promotion hopes with victory at home to Eastleigh.

The visitors almost took the lead early on but were denied by a fantastic double save from Rovers keeper Scott Davies.

That was to prove crucial as, in the ninth minute, Tranmere took the lead when Ritchie Sutton bundled home Jeff Hughes' corner from close range.

Eastleigh offered a threat but Cook rifled home from 10 yards after a swift break from the hosts in the 78th minute.

The Spitfires, who are now without a win in seven games, pulled a goal back with two minutes remaining through substitute Chris Zebroski.

Cook stole the show though, with a dipping 35-yard strike in added time to ease any nerves around Prenton Park.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.