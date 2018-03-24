Match ends, Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0.
Aldershot Town 2-0 Boreham Wood
-
Aldershot consolidated their position in the National League play-off places with victory over promotion rivals Boreham Wood at the Recreation Ground.
The ambitious Shots did not wait long to take the lead as, in the 11th minute, a fast break into the box allowed Jake Gallagher to latch onto Shamir Fenelon's flick and shoot under Grant Smith.
It might have been 1-1 at the half-hour mark when Danny Woodards unleashed a drive from 25 yards, Lewis Ward flying across his goalmouth to keep the shot out.
Aldershot eventually moved further clear in the 75th minute, Matt McClure diverting a deft flick beyond Smith to rubber-stamp the three points.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5EvansBooked at 18mins
- 8Oyeleke
- 22ReynoldsBooked at 57mins
- 20Kinsella
- 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 76'minutes
- 19McDonnell
- 7FenelonSubstituted forTaylorat 82'minutes
- 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 80'minutes
- 15McQuoidBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 9Rendell
- 18Rowe
- 21Fowler
- 27Taylor
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 3Woodards
- 7Shakes
- 23Doe
- 17TurleyBooked at 33mins
- 4RickettsSubstituted forFoliviat 68'minutes
- 8Champion
- 10MurtaghBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDaveyat 85'minutes
- 11Carvalho AndradeBooked at 35minsSubstituted forThomasat 90'minutes
- 25Ferrier
Substitutes
- 5Harfield
- 20Folivi
- 21Burbidge
- 22Thomas
- 24Davey
- Referee:
- Joseph Johnson
- Attendance:
- 2,448
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Sorba Thomas replaces Bruno Andrade.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Kieran Murtagh.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Matt McClure.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0. Matt McClure (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Mark Ricketts.
Booking
Callum Reynolds (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Booking
Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Will Evans (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0. Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.