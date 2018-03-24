National League
Aldershot Town 2-0 Boreham Wood

Aldershot consolidated their position in the National League play-off places with victory over promotion rivals Boreham Wood at the Recreation Ground.

The ambitious Shots did not wait long to take the lead as, in the 11th minute, a fast break into the box allowed Jake Gallagher to latch onto Shamir Fenelon's flick and shoot under Grant Smith.

It might have been 1-1 at the half-hour mark when Danny Woodards unleashed a drive from 25 yards, Lewis Ward flying across his goalmouth to keep the shot out.

Aldershot eventually moved further clear in the 75th minute, Matt McClure diverting a deft flick beyond Smith to rubber-stamp the three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5EvansBooked at 18mins
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 22ReynoldsBooked at 57mins
  • 20Kinsella
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 76'minutes
  • 19McDonnell
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forTaylorat 82'minutes
  • 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 80'minutes
  • 15McQuoidBooked at 27mins

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 9Rendell
  • 18Rowe
  • 21Fowler
  • 27Taylor

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 3Woodards
  • 7Shakes
  • 23Doe
  • 17TurleyBooked at 33mins
  • 4RickettsSubstituted forFoliviat 68'minutes
  • 8Champion
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDaveyat 85'minutes
  • 11Carvalho AndradeBooked at 35minsSubstituted forThomasat 90'minutes
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 5Harfield
  • 20Folivi
  • 21Burbidge
  • 22Thomas
  • 24Davey
Referee:
Joseph Johnson
Attendance:
2,448

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Sorba Thomas replaces Bruno Andrade.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Kieran Murtagh.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Matt McClure.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Boreham Wood 0. Matt McClure (Aldershot Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Mark Ricketts.

Booking

Callum Reynolds (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Booking

Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Will Evans (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Boreham Wood 0. Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

