Aldershot Town 2-0 Boreham Wood

Aldershot consolidated their position in the National League play-off places with victory over promotion rivals Boreham Wood at the Recreation Ground.

The ambitious Shots did not wait long to take the lead as, in the 11th minute, a fast break into the box allowed Jake Gallagher to latch onto Shamir Fenelon's flick and shoot under Grant Smith.

It might have been 1-1 at the half-hour mark when Danny Woodards unleashed a drive from 25 yards, Lewis Ward flying across his goalmouth to keep the shot out.

Aldershot eventually moved further clear in the 75th minute, Matt McClure diverting a deft flick beyond Smith to rubber-stamp the three points.

