Sutton United 3-2 Chester

Sutton moved top of the National League with a narrow home victory over relegation-threatened Chester.

Harry Beautyman gave the U's the lead in the 13th minute when he smartly turned his marker to fire into the corner.

Sutton had a goal disallowed 15 minutes later when Byron Harrison's header was ruled out for offside but the forward made up for it just before half-time with a tap-in from a corner.

Chester pulled one back on the hour when James Akintunde won a foul and then got on the end of the resulting free-kick.

However, Ross Stearn's 25-yard shot into the top corner regained Sutton's two-goal cushion 11 minutes from time.

The visitors set up a tense finale when Harry White converted a 87th-minute penalty after Akintunde was upended, but Sutton held on to leapfrog Macclesfield on goal difference.

Cash-strapped Chester were playing their first game since allowing top scorer Ross Hannah to join National League North side Southport on loan for the rest of the season in midweek.

