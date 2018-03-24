Match ends, Sutton United 3, Chester FC 2.
Sutton United 3-2 Chester
Sutton moved top of the National League with a narrow home victory over relegation-threatened Chester.
Harry Beautyman gave the U's the lead in the 13th minute when he smartly turned his marker to fire into the corner.
Sutton had a goal disallowed 15 minutes later when Byron Harrison's header was ruled out for offside but the forward made up for it just before half-time with a tap-in from a corner.
Chester pulled one back on the hour when James Akintunde won a foul and then got on the end of the resulting free-kick.
However, Ross Stearn's 25-yard shot into the top corner regained Sutton's two-goal cushion 11 minutes from time.
The visitors set up a tense finale when Harry White converted a 87th-minute penalty after Akintunde was upended, but Sutton held on to leapfrog Macclesfield on goal difference.
Cash-strapped Chester were playing their first game since allowing top scorer Ross Hannah to join National League North side Southport on loan for the rest of the season in midweek.
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 4BeckwithBooked at 59mins
- 8Davis
- 15Eastmond
- 5JohnBooked at 90mins
- 19Thomas
- 6CollinsSubstituted forThomasat 56'minutes
- 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 62'minutes
- 34Harrison
- 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 23'minutes
- 30BolarinwaBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 11Cadogan
- 14Dundas
- 22Walton
- 32Stearn
Chester
- 1Firth
- 15Hobson
- 35AndersonBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRowe-Turnerat 46'minutes
- 2HallsBooked at 90mins
- 18Jones
- 27RobertsBooked at 90mins
- 6AstlesBooked at 80mins
- 22CrawfordBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMahonat 77'minutes
- 16VoseBooked at 45minsSubstituted forArcherat 77'minutes
- 9White
- 20Akintunde
Substitutes
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 7Mahon
- 17Dawson
- 30Archer
- 33Jaaskelainen
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 2,195
