Torquay United's National League match against Guiseley has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was taken shortly after a 09:00 GMT pitch inspection on Saturday, following heavy overnight rain.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed.

Both sides are in the National League relegation zone, with Guiseley bottom of the table, five points below 22nd-placed Torquay, who are eight points from safety.