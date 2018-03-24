Ebbsfleet United 1-1 Maidenhead United

Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run in the National League to six games but they were forced to settle for a draw against Maidenhead.

Moses Emmanuel had a number of first-half chances for the visitors, the most notable of which saw him strike a post in the second minute.

Fleet took full advantage two minutes later as Luke Coulson latched onto Andy Drury's pass and beat visiting goalkeeper Carl Pentney.

Dean Rance and Drury had chances to double Ebbsfleet's lead before the break, while Dave Winfield headed just wide shortly after the interval.

Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore did well to tip over another effort from Emmanuel in the 71st minute but he could not prevent an equaliser in the closing stages.

Harry Pritchard was first to a loose ball in the 81st minute and he secured a share of the spoils for Maidenhead, who are without a win in five games.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.