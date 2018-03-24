Ebbsfleet United 1-1 Maidenhead United

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run in the National League to six games but they were forced to settle for a draw against Maidenhead.
Moses Emmanuel had a number of first-half chances for the visitors, the most notable of which saw him strike a post in the second minute.
Fleet took full advantage two minutes later as Luke Coulson latched onto Andy Drury's pass and beat visiting goalkeeper Carl Pentney.
Dean Rance and Drury had chances to double Ebbsfleet's lead before the break, while Dave Winfield headed just wide shortly after the interval.
Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore did well to tip over another effort from Emmanuel in the 71st minute but he could not prevent an equaliser in the closing stages.
Harry Pritchard was first to a loose ball in the 81st minute and he secured a share of the spoils for Maidenhead, who are without a win in five games.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 25Coulson
- 27Wilson
- 28WhitelyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forShieldsat 65'minutes
- 5Winfield
- 6Clark
- 3Connors
- 9Kedwell
- 8DruryBooked at 90mins
- 4RanceSubstituted forWaboat 83'minutes
- 7PowellSubstituted forPayneat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Miles
- 16Payne
- 17Shields
- 23Wabo
- 26Bush
Maidenhead United
- 1PentneyBooked at 90mins
- 2Clerima
- 5Massey
- 11BarrattSubstituted forHydeat 66'minutes
- 3Steer
- 24Goodman
- 4OdameteyBooked at 41mins
- 14Pritchard
- 19UpwardSubstituted forCliftonat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Emmanuel
- 9Marks
Substitutes
- 6Osho
- 10Hyde
- 17Clifton
- 20Kilman
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 1,503
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Booking
Carl Pentney (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adrian Clifton (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Norman Wabo replaces Dean Rance.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 1. Harry Pritchard (Maidenhead United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ryan Upward.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Payne replaces Jack Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Sam Barratt.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Sean Shields replaces Corey Whitely.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Booking
Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Maidenhead United 0. Luke Coulson (Ebbsfleet United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.