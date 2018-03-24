Barrow 0-0 Dover Athletic

Relegation-threatened Barrow remain without a home win since October after being held to a goalless draw at Holker Street by play-off hopefuls Dover.

Chances were at a premium in the first half but Barrow thought they should have had a penalty 10 minutes before the break when Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis Walters was felled in the Dover box.

The hosts went close in the 56th minute as Calum Macdonald watched Mitch Walker tip his accurate free-kick onto a post and out for a corner.

Seventh-placed Dover scrambled in pursuit of a late winner but had to settle for a share of the spoils and the south-coast club sit five points above AFC Fylde in the table.

