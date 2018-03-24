Match ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Barrow 0-0 Dover Athletic
Relegation-threatened Barrow remain without a home win since October after being held to a goalless draw at Holker Street by play-off hopefuls Dover.
Chances were at a premium in the first half but Barrow thought they should have had a penalty 10 minutes before the break when Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis Walters was felled in the Dover box.
The hosts went close in the 56th minute as Calum Macdonald watched Mitch Walker tip his accurate free-kick onto a post and out for a corner.
Seventh-placed Dover scrambled in pursuit of a late winner but had to settle for a share of the spoils and the south-coast club sit five points above AFC Fylde in the table.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 25Cook
- 6DiarraBooked at 40mins
- 23Gomis
- 14Hall
- 8MacDonald
- 22Makoma
- 4James
- 16HoltSubstituted forWhiteat 85'minutes
- 24James
- 26WaltersSubstituted forBauressat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 9White
- 11Bauress
- 17Waterston
- 19Diagne
Dover
- 1Walker
- 26Lokko
- 3Ilesanmi
- 11PinnockSubstituted forJeffreyat 61'minutes
- 6EssamBooked at 56mins
- 5Parry
- 8BrundleBooked at 40mins
- 4Gallifuoco
- 28Bellamy
- 29Marsh-BrownSubstituted forBirdat 53'minutes
- 30AzeezSubstituted forDanielat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 16Okosieme
- 17Bird
- 23Daniel
- 25Jeffrey
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 908
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Grant Holt.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Adebayo Azeez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Mitchell Pinnock.
Booking
Connor Essam (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ryan Bird replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Booking
Moussa Diarra (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.