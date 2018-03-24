National League
Barrow0Dover0

Barrow 0-0 Dover Athletic

Relegation-threatened Barrow remain without a home win since October after being held to a goalless draw at Holker Street by play-off hopefuls Dover.

Chances were at a premium in the first half but Barrow thought they should have had a penalty 10 minutes before the break when Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis Walters was felled in the Dover box.

The hosts went close in the 56th minute as Calum Macdonald watched Mitch Walker tip his accurate free-kick onto a post and out for a corner.

Seventh-placed Dover scrambled in pursuit of a late winner but had to settle for a share of the spoils and the south-coast club sit five points above AFC Fylde in the table.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 25Cook
  • 6DiarraBooked at 40mins
  • 23Gomis
  • 14Hall
  • 8MacDonald
  • 22Makoma
  • 4James
  • 16HoltSubstituted forWhiteat 85'minutes
  • 24James
  • 26WaltersSubstituted forBauressat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 9White
  • 11Bauress
  • 17Waterston
  • 19Diagne

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 26Lokko
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 11PinnockSubstituted forJeffreyat 61'minutes
  • 6EssamBooked at 56mins
  • 5Parry
  • 8BrundleBooked at 40mins
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 28Bellamy
  • 29Marsh-BrownSubstituted forBirdat 53'minutes
  • 30AzeezSubstituted forDanielat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 16Okosieme
  • 17Bird
  • 23Daniel
  • 25Jeffrey
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
908

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Grant Holt.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Adebayo Azeez.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Mitchell Pinnock.

Booking

Connor Essam (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ryan Bird replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Moussa Diarra (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
