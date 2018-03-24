National League
Dag & Red2Fylde0

Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 AFC Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge got back to winning ways in the National League with victory at home to AFC Fylde.

Danny Rowe hit the woodwork for Fylde midway through the first half before Chike Kandi broke the deadlock with his first goal for Daggers.

The forward fired the ball into the roof of the net after 33 minutes following fine work from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ben Nunn.

The hosts doubled their advantage as the half drew to a close when Dan Sparkes teed up Mason Bloomfield.

Daggers forward Bloomfield could have added to lead but he headed inches over on the hour mark after a fine delivery from Kandi.

Fylde remain just outside the play-off places while Dagenham are comfortable in mid-table after ending a two-game losing streak.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 29Howells
  • 17Boucaud
  • 3Pennell
  • 8AdamsBooked at 51mins
  • 5Robson
  • 14Sparkes
  • 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 86'minutes
  • 11Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Howell
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 23Cheek

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 6Bond
  • 2MontroseBooked at 70mins
  • 22Burke
  • 5TunnicliffeBooked at 88mins
  • 7Hardy
  • 18SmithSubstituted forTasdemirat 69'minutes
  • 15GrandBooked at 65mins
  • 11MuldoonSubstituted forBlinkhornat 45'minutes
  • 9RoweBooked at 86mins
  • 29FloresSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 25Chettle
  • 27Jones
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,168

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Jordan Tunnicliffe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.

Booking

Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lewis Montrose (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Johnny Smith.

Booking

Simon Grand (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Jordan Flores.

Booking

Charlee Adams (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Matthew Blinkhorn replaces Jack Muldoon.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, AFC Fylde 0. Luke Chike Kandi (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

