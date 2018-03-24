Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 AFC Fylde
-
Dagenham & Redbridge got back to winning ways in the National League with victory at home to AFC Fylde.
Danny Rowe hit the woodwork for Fylde midway through the first half before Chike Kandi broke the deadlock with his first goal for Daggers.
The forward fired the ball into the roof of the net after 33 minutes following fine work from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ben Nunn.
The hosts doubled their advantage as the half drew to a close when Dan Sparkes teed up Mason Bloomfield.
Daggers forward Bloomfield could have added to lead but he headed inches over on the hour mark after a fine delivery from Kandi.
Fylde remain just outside the play-off places while Dagenham are comfortable in mid-table after ending a two-game losing streak.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 29Howells
- 17Boucaud
- 3Pennell
- 8AdamsBooked at 51mins
- 5Robson
- 14Sparkes
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 86'minutes
- 11Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 7Howell
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 23Cheek
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 6Bond
- 2MontroseBooked at 70mins
- 22Burke
- 5TunnicliffeBooked at 88mins
- 7Hardy
- 18SmithSubstituted forTasdemirat 69'minutes
- 15GrandBooked at 65mins
- 11MuldoonSubstituted forBlinkhornat 45'minutes
- 9RoweBooked at 86mins
- 29FloresSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 25Chettle
- 27Jones
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,168
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Booking
Jordan Tunnicliffe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.
Booking
Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lewis Montrose (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Johnny Smith.
Booking
Simon Grand (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Jordan Flores.
Booking
Charlee Adams (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Matthew Blinkhorn replaces Jack Muldoon.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, AFC Fylde 0. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, AFC Fylde 0. Luke Chike Kandi (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.