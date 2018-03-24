Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 AFC Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge got back to winning ways in the National League with victory at home to AFC Fylde.

Danny Rowe hit the woodwork for Fylde midway through the first half before Chike Kandi broke the deadlock with his first goal for Daggers.

The forward fired the ball into the roof of the net after 33 minutes following fine work from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ben Nunn.

The hosts doubled their advantage as the half drew to a close when Dan Sparkes teed up Mason Bloomfield.

Daggers forward Bloomfield could have added to lead but he headed inches over on the hour mark after a fine delivery from Kandi.

Fylde remain just outside the play-off places while Dagenham are comfortable in mid-table after ending a two-game losing streak.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.