Northern Ireland v South Korea (Sat)

Jamal Lewis has played for NI at Under-19 and Under-21 level

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is set to give some of his less experienced squad members a chance to impress in Saturday's friendly against South Korea at Windsor Park.

Uncapped Norwich defender Jamal Lewis and midfielders George Saville and Jordan Jones are all likely to start.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson should also win his first cap.

The match is NI's first since losing to Switzerland in a World Cup play-off and since O'Neill agreed an extended deal.

O'Neill rejected an approach by Scotland to become their new manager in January and subsequently signed a improved contract with the Irish FA, to remain manager of Northern Ireland until 2024.

Left-back Lewis was still six weeks away from making his first club appearance when O'Neill's men were last in action against the Swiss in November but has quickly established himself in the Canaries' first-team picture after Christmas.

The 20-year-old, who has played at both Under-19 and Under-21 level, rose to prominence when he scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser for Norwich City in their FA Cup third-round replay defeat by Chelsea in January.

Millwall's Saville made four appearances during the latter stages of the ultimately unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign, while Kilmarnock's Jones won his first senior cap as a substitute in the second leg of the controversial play-off defeat by Switzerland.

Goalkeeper Carson has been impressive form for Motherwell.

George Saville made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Germany in October

Steven Davis (hamstring), Kyle Lafferty (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh) and Niall McGinn (groin) have all withdrawn from the squad because of injuries so O'Neill has called in Under-21 pair Paul Smyth and Shayne Lavery as cover.

Both players featured in the U21s' 5-3 Euro 2019 qualifier defeat by Spain on Thursday night and will return to Ian Baraclough's group for Monday's game against Iceland at Ballycastle Road.

Chris Brunt is taking a break from international football while in-form forward Will Grigg is remaining at his club to play for Wigan Athletic against Bury in League One.

This is the first meeting between Northern Ireland and South Korea, who have qualified for their ninth consecutive World Cup finals this summer.

Shin Tae-yong's team will face Sweden, Mexico and Germany in their Group F fixtures in Russia in June.

The South Koreans stand 59th in the Fifa rankings, compared to NI's position of 24th, but are unbeaten in their past eight matches, competitive and friendly.

Next 12 months 'vital' for Northern Ireland growth - Michael O'Neill

NI build-up to Euro 2020 campaign begins

For O'Neill, the fixture represents the start of NI's preparations for the new Uefa Nations League in which they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria, and also the Euro 2020 qualifying series, which starts in March 2019.

After facing South Korea, O'Neill's charges will take on Panama on 29 May and Costa Rica on 3 June.

"We are looking to get the disappointment of Switzerland out of the way and put in a good performance against a South Korea side who have a lot of good attributes," said O'Neill.

"They will be highly motivated for this game as there will be selection issues for players wanting to go to the World Cup and it's a big challenge for us to play against technically very good opposition.

"It's part of the learning curve, especially for the younger players coming in, and all nine games between now and March 2019 are vital in terms of preparation and growth of the team for the Euro 2020 campaign."

The key facts