Stevenage 0-1 Colchester United

Dino Maamria's first game in charge of Stevenage ended in defeat after Colchester United claimed a 1-0 victory at the Lamex.

Mikael Mandron's well-taken first-half strike gave the U's their first victory in six matches and extended the hosts' winless run to four games.

Sammie Szmodics' snap-shot flashed inches wide early on for Colchester, while at the other end Alex Revell's downward header was gathered easily by keeper Sam Walker.

Colchester grabbed a 27th-minute winner through Mandron, who expertly turned home Kane Vincent-Young's cross into a crowded area to give the visitors the lead.

Szmodics almost made it 2-0 when he drove a low shot inches wide of the far post and Mandron's near post header was gathered by Stevenage keeper Tom King as Colchester deservedly went in ahead at half-time.

Revell's spectacular effort from a tight angle flew just over early in the second half but Stevenage struggled to create opportunities after that.

And although substitute Luke Amos' half-volley from 25 yards flashed just wide, Colchester claimed a narrow win.

