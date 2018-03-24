League Two
Exeter3Swindon1

Exeter City 3-1 Swindon Town

Exeter picked up three huge points in the race for promotion from League Two and put a dent in Swindon's hopes with a 3-1 win at St James Park.

Swindon went in front after 27 minutes when Kaiyne Woolery capitalised on some shoddy defending to calmly slot the ball past Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym from six yards.

Jayden Stockley then had a goal disallowed for Exeter, who equalised in the 33rd minute when Jake Taylor smashed home from close range as the Grecians kept a deep Kane Wilson cross alive.

Exeter were then awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute when Dean Moxey was fouled by Matty Taylor and Pierce Sweeney hammered the ball beyond the outstretched dive of Stuart Moore.

Marc Richards volleyed straight at Pym as Swindon started the second half well while Amine Linganzi stung the palms of the keeper with a ferocious shot from distance.

Exeter rarely attacked in the second half but they sealed the win in the 88th minute when Hiram Boateng crossed and Stockley struck the ball into the roof of the net from six yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 22WilsonSubstituted forJamesat 90'minutes
  • 2Sweeney
  • 38Storey
  • 3WoodmanSubstituted forArchibald-Henvilleat 78'minutes
  • 25Taylor
  • 6Tillson
  • 44Boateng
  • 21MoxeyBooked at 12mins
  • 20JaySubstituted forEdwardsat 70'minutes
  • 11Stockley

Substitutes

  • 4James
  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 8Simpson
  • 12Jones
  • 19McAlinden
  • 23Croll
  • 28Edwards

Swindon

  • 28Moore
  • 2Purkiss
  • 5Robertson
  • 32Menayese
  • 3Hussey
  • 7MullinSubstituted forGordonat 77'minutes
  • 8DunneBooked at 90mins
  • 19ElsnikSubstituted forLinganziat 65'minutes
  • 31TaylorBooked at 43mins
  • 22WoolerySubstituted forNorrisat 65'minutes
  • 17Richards

Substitutes

  • 9Norris
  • 12Henry
  • 16Linganzi
  • 20Gordon
  • 24Knoyle
  • 27Twine
  • 30Anderson
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
4,567

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 3, Swindon Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Swindon Town 1.

Booking

Chris Robertson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Robertson (Swindon Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Lloyd James replaces Kane Wilson.

Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Kane Wilson (Exeter City).

Chris Hussey (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 3, Swindon Town 1. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hiram Boateng.

Foul by Chris Robertson (Swindon Town).

Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Chris Hussey (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Troy Archibald-Henville replaces Craig Woodman.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Kellan Gordon replaces Paul Mullin.

Attempt saved. Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Matt Jay.

Delay in match Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Matt Jay (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).

Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Amine Linganzi replaces Timi Max Elsnik.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Luke Norris replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

Attempt saved. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Richards (Swindon Town).

Attempt blocked. James Dunne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Exeter City 2, Swindon Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Exeter City 2, Swindon Town 1.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Chris Robertson.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Paul Mullin.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 2, Swindon Town 1. Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

