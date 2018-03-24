League Two
Carlisle1Cambridge1

Carlisle United 1-1 Cambridge United

Carlisle extended their unbeaten run to seven games but it was a case of two points lost as a 1-1 draw with Cambridge did little for their play-off hopes.

Richie Bennett gave the Cumbrians the lead, only for George Maris to strike straight back for the Us as the game came alive in the second half.

Carlisle looked the more dangerous attacking team in the early stages, with Hallam Hope and Jamie Devitt both firing over the bar from half-chances.

Next it was Ashley Nadesan's turn to go close with a glancing header, while Greg Taylor did just enough with his challenge to force Gary Liddle to skew his effort wide of the far post following a promising move down the right.

Only a superb save low down to his right by David Forde enabled the Us to go into half-time on level terms. Danny Grainger's free-kick was turned goalwards by Bennett, only for the goalkeeper to get a hand to it at full stretch.

Bennett put Carlisle ahead two minutes after the restart, supplying the final touch from close range after Nadesan had turned Grainger's cross back across the face of goal.

The lead did not last long because ex-Carlisle striker Jabo Ibehre's header into the six-yard box enabled Maris to nod home from close range for a 49th-minute equaliser.

Mark Ellis powered a header narrowly over the bar and Forde went full length to save from Devitt as Carlisle made a late bid for all three points, but in the end the Cumbrians had to settle for a draw.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5Liddle
  • 16Ellis
  • 29Hill
  • 3Grainger
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Jones
  • 30Nadesan
  • 11Devitt
  • 9HopeSubstituted forStocktonat 77'minutes
  • 14Bennett

Substitutes

  • 6Parkes
  • 12Nabi
  • 15Gray
  • 17Brown
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 23Stockton
  • 26Egan

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Taylor
  • 12Taft
  • 11Dunk
  • 18MarisSubstituted forLewisat 82'minutes
  • 4DeeganBooked at 77mins
  • 16O'NeilSubstituted forAmooat 73'minutes
  • 20BrownBooked at 62mins
  • 9IkpeazuSubstituted forWatersat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Ibehre

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 6Legge
  • 8Waters
  • 13Mitov
  • 17Phillips
  • 19Amoo
  • 22Lewis
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
4,652

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Cambridge United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Cambridge United 1.

Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).

Attempt saved. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Billy Waters replaces Uche Ikpeazu.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).

(Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis replaces George Maris.

Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Amoo (Cambridge United).

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Amoo (Cambridge United).

Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).

Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Cole Stockton replaces Hallam Hope.

Booking

Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).

Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).

George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. David Amoo replaces Liam O'Neil.

Attempt missed. Clint Hill (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired