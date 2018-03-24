Coventry City 4-0 Grimsby Town

A Marc McNulty hat-trick helped Coventry boost their League Two play-off hopes with a comfortable win over Grimsby.

Peter Vincenti gave the Sky Blues a 1-0 half-time lead before McNulty's treble wrapped it up.

The Mariners, now winless in 18 games, were left counting their bad fortune after twice having shots cleared off the line.

McNulty fired wide twice inside the first 10 minutes, before Grimsby's Zak Mills had a header cleared off the line by Jack Grimmer on 33 minutes.

City took charge when Vincenti headed home Jordan Shipley's free-kick on 38 minutes.

They doubled their lead when a surging run by Jonson Clarke-Harris allowed him to tee up McNulty for an easy tap-in on 56 minutes.

Rod McDonald headed Scott Vernon's effort off the line on 71 minutes to halt any potential comeback.

McNulty got his second on 76 minutes when he prodded home a loose ball after Dominic Hyam's header had been saved.

And he completed his hat-trick in style with three minutes to go when he rifled home a half-volley into the top corner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.