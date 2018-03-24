Coventry City 4-0 Grimsby Town

League Two
A Marc McNulty hat-trick helped Coventry boost their League Two play-off hopes with a comfortable win over Grimsby.

Peter Vincenti gave the Sky Blues a 1-0 half-time lead before McNulty's treble wrapped it up.

The Mariners, now winless in 18 games, were left counting their bad fortune after twice having shots cleared off the line.

McNulty fired wide twice inside the first 10 minutes, before Grimsby's Zak Mills had a header cleared off the line by Jack Grimmer on 33 minutes.

City took charge when Vincenti headed home Jordan Shipley's free-kick on 38 minutes.

They doubled their lead when a surging run by Jonson Clarke-Harris allowed him to tee up McNulty for an easy tap-in on 56 minutes.

Rod McDonald headed Scott Vernon's effort off the line on 71 minutes to halt any potential comeback.

McNulty got his second on 76 minutes when he prodded home a loose ball after Dominic Hyam's header had been saved.

And he completed his hat-trick in style with three minutes to go when he rifled home a half-volley into the top corner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 7VincentiSubstituted forReidat 74'minutes
  • 30BaylissSubstituted forKellyat 73'minutes
  • 8Doyle
  • 26Shipley
  • 10McNulty
  • 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBiamouat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Kelly
  • 9Biamou
  • 13O'Brien
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
  • 38Ponticelli

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Davies
  • 12Mills
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 15Clifton
  • 4McAllisterSubstituted forBerrettat 62'minutes
  • 25WoolfordSubstituted forJaiyesimiat 63'minutes
  • 10McSheffrey
  • 18WilksSubstituted forVernonat 57'minutes
  • 27Dembele

Substitutes

  • 5Clarke
  • 7Berrett
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 21Vernon
  • 29Matt
  • 30Killip
  • 31Hall-Johnson
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
8,755

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).

Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town).

Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 3, Grimsby Town 0. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James McKeown.

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Peter Vincenti.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Tom Bayliss.

Attempt blocked. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Peter Vincenti (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Berrett (Grimsby Town).

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Martyn Woolford.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Berrett replaces Sean McAllister.

Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).

Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Mallik Wilks.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
