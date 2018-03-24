Match ends, Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0.
Coventry City 4-0 Grimsby Town
-
A Marc McNulty hat-trick helped Coventry boost their League Two play-off hopes with a comfortable win over Grimsby.
Peter Vincenti gave the Sky Blues a 1-0 half-time lead before McNulty's treble wrapped it up.
The Mariners, now winless in 18 games, were left counting their bad fortune after twice having shots cleared off the line.
McNulty fired wide twice inside the first 10 minutes, before Grimsby's Zak Mills had a header cleared off the line by Jack Grimmer on 33 minutes.
City took charge when Vincenti headed home Jordan Shipley's free-kick on 38 minutes.
They doubled their lead when a surging run by Jonson Clarke-Harris allowed him to tee up McNulty for an easy tap-in on 56 minutes.
Rod McDonald headed Scott Vernon's effort off the line on 71 minutes to halt any potential comeback.
McNulty got his second on 76 minutes when he prodded home a loose ball after Dominic Hyam's header had been saved.
And he completed his hat-trick in style with three minutes to go when he rifled home a half-volley into the top corner.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 15Hyam
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 7VincentiSubstituted forReidat 74'minutes
- 30BaylissSubstituted forKellyat 73'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 26Shipley
- 10McNulty
- 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBiamouat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Davies
- 12Mills
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 15Clifton
- 4McAllisterSubstituted forBerrettat 62'minutes
- 25WoolfordSubstituted forJaiyesimiat 63'minutes
- 10McSheffrey
- 18WilksSubstituted forVernonat 57'minutes
- 27Dembele
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 7Berrett
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 21Vernon
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
- 31Hall-Johnson
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 8,755
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 4, Grimsby Town 0. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 3, Grimsby Town 0. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Peter Vincenti.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Tom Bayliss.
Attempt blocked. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Peter Vincenti (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Berrett (Grimsby Town).
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Martyn Woolford.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Berrett replaces Sean McAllister.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Mallik Wilks.