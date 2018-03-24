Luton Town 2-0 Barnet

Match ends, Luton Town 2, Barnet 0.
Luton went back to the top of the League Two table after Danny Hylton and James Collins netted in a 2-0 win over Barnet.
A poor first half saw Olly Lee's low shot parried behind by Bees keeper Craig Ross, who also punched clear Hylton's header and turned aside Luke Berry's curler from 25 yards.
John Akinde's shot did not miss the bottom corner by much, but a minute after the break Town were ahead when Alan Sheehan's free-kick was met brilliantly by Dan Potts and Hylton headed in from a yard out.
Luton threatened a second, Andrew Shinnie's blast deflected behind and Berry's curler tipped over by Ross, while Akinde's low effort was straight at James Shea.
Town had their second after 68 minutes when Berry found Collins on the edge of the box and his angled volley went through Ross.
Luton could have added to their tally. Lee's piledriver was turned over by Ross, who also finger-tipped Alan McCormack's 40-yard shot away, with Scott Cuthbert heading inches off target.
Late on, Simeon Akinola's free-kick was brilliantly saved by Shea as Luton leapfrogged Accrington at the summit.
Line-ups
Luton
- 36Shea
- 2Justin
- 6Cuthbert
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 18Berry
- 4McCormack
- 8LeeSubstituted forStaceyat 90+5'minutes
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forReaat 88'minutes
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonSubstituted forJervisat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 10Cook
- 15Jervis
- 16Rea
- 17Mpanzu
- 38Lee
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 2BrindleyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 81'minutes
- 4Clough
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13TutondaBooked at 79mins
- 26Sweeney
- 12TaylorSubstituted forCoulthirstat 67'minutes
- 24BlackmanSubstituted forAkinolaat 55'minutes
- 8Weston
- 9AkindeBooked at 76mins
- 23Nicholls
Substitutes
- 6Nelson
- 7Watson
- 11Coulthirst
- 14Akinola
- 18Fonguck
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,140
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Barnet 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jack Stacey replaces Olly Lee.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Luton Town).
Ricardo Santos (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by James Justin.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Glen Rea replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by James Shea.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
David Tutonda (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Luke Berry.
Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Richard Brindley.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Attempt saved. Alan McCormack (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
David Tutonda (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
John Akinde (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
David Tutonda (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Simeon Akinola (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 2, Barnet 0. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Berry.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Jack Taylor.
Attempt missed. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.