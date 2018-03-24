Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|37
|23
|5
|9
|64
|40
|24
|74
|2
|Luton
|38
|20
|11
|7
|79
|40
|39
|71
|3
|Wycombe
|38
|20
|9
|9
|73
|54
|19
|69
|4
|Notts County
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|39
|21
|66
|5
|Mansfield
|37
|16
|15
|6
|56
|38
|18
|63
|6
|Exeter
|37
|19
|6
|12
|47
|40
|7
|63
|7
|Coventry
|37
|18
|7
|12
|43
|31
|12
|61
|8
|Lincoln City
|37
|16
|12
|9
|53
|40
|13
|60
|9
|Swindon
|37
|19
|3
|15
|58
|55
|3
|60
|10
|Carlisle
|38
|15
|11
|12
|55
|48
|7
|56
|11
|Newport
|37
|13
|14
|10
|47
|47
|0
|53
|12
|Crawley
|38
|15
|8
|15
|46
|49
|-3
|53
|13
|Colchester
|38
|13
|13
|12
|46
|43
|3
|52
|14
|Cambridge
|38
|13
|11
|14
|38
|50
|-12
|50
|15
|Cheltenham
|38
|11
|12
|15
|53
|54
|-1
|45
|16
|Stevenage
|37
|11
|11
|15
|50
|55
|-5
|44
|17
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|-10
|42
|18
|Morecambe
|37
|9
|13
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|40
|19
|Crewe
|38
|12
|4
|22
|47
|62
|-15
|40
|20
|Port Vale
|38
|9
|11
|18
|41
|54
|-13
|38
|21
|Forest Green
|38
|10
|7
|21
|45
|67
|-22
|37
|22
|Grimsby
|38
|9
|10
|19
|32
|57
|-25
|37
|23
|Chesterfield
|36
|8
|7
|21
|37
|65
|-28
|31
|24
|Barnet
|38
|7
|9
|22
|34
|56
|-22
|30
