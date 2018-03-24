League Two
Crawley15:00Cheltenham
Venue: Checkatrade.com Stadium

Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Wycombe38209973541969
4Notts County381812860392166
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Exeter37196124740763
7Coventry371871243311261
8Lincoln City371612953401360
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley38158154649-353
13Colchester381313124643352
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe37913153747-1040
19Crewe38124224762-1540
20Port Vale38911184154-1338
21Forest Green38107214567-2237
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
