Newport County 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

Josh Sheehan joined Newport from Premier League side Swansea City

Newport County's hopes of a League Two play-off spot were all but ended as they lost to an impressive Crewe.

A superb individual opener by Harry McKirdy midway through the first half opened the scoring in front of a bumper crowd at Rodney Parade.

Newport thought they should have had a penalty for a foul on Robbie Willmott before Jordan Bowery doubled the lead on the hour mark.

Mickey Demetriou pulled a goal back, but Crewe held on for victory.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn told BBC Radio Wales: "It was disappointing, we didn't get started until the 79th minute and we got what we deserved.

"I wasn't happy with the performance, every decision we made was wrong.

"When we are the favourite we don't seem to be able to handle the expectation and that's something we need to work on."