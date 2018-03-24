League Two
Wycombe0Port Vale0

Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Port Vale

Wycombe were left frustrated by Port Vale goalkeeper Ryan Boot who made several good saves in a 0-0 draw at Adams Park.

The Valiants' winless run was extended to 14 games but this will feel like a point gained against a side pushing hard for promotion.

Boot was forced into action early on when he tipped over a header by Adebayo Akinfenwa from a Joe Jacobson corner that bounced awkwardly.

Boot then just did enough to keep out another header, this time by Sido Jombati, from another Jacobson set-piece just before the break.

Tyrone Barnett nearly broke through for the Valiants after 63 minutes when his low shot from 25 yards was superbly kept out by Scott Brown at full stretch.

Wycombe substitute Scott Kashket then had a long-range effort comfortably saved by Boot, who also had to be alert in beating away a Craig Mackail-Smith shot as Vale held out for a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 18Moore
  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 6El-Abd
  • 3Jacobson
  • 8BeanBooked at 81mins
  • 4Gape
  • 29ThompsonSubstituted forBloomfieldat 66'minutes
  • 22FreemanBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 62'minutes
  • 20AkinfenwaBooked at 59mins
  • 23TysonSubstituted forKashketat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Bloomfield
  • 11Kashket
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 16Harriman
  • 24Williams
  • 25Mackail-Smith
  • 30Ma-Kalambay

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 4Raglan
  • 33HowkinsBooked at 82mins
  • 24Smith
  • 11Montaño
  • 10WorrallBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 84'minutes
  • 8Pugh
  • 31Whitfield
  • 34Hannant
  • 14Barnett
  • 15ForresterSubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Howe
  • 5Davis
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 12Hornby
  • 19Turner
  • 21Gibbons
  • 35Middleton
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
4,620

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Port Vale 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Port Vale 0.

Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).

Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).

Attempt saved. Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces David Worrall.

Booking

Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).

Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

Attempt saved. Charlie Raglan (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Danny Pugh (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers).

Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Curtis Thompson because of an injury.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Scott Brown.

Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Nick Freeman.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Nathan Tyson.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).

Booking

Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Charlie Raglan (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County381812860392166
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3979233458-2430
