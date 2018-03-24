Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale

Scunthorpe and Rochdale battled to a draw in a combative League One contest at Glanford Park.

Callum Camps' long-range effort gave Dale the lead before Ivan Toney headed home an equaliser amid a much better second-half display from the hosts.

Rochdale, deep in relegation trouble, settled the quicker of the two teams, with Bradden Inman volleying a good chance over the bar before Camps found the bottom corner in the 20th minute after the Iron had failed to fully clear a corner.

The visitors could have been two goals to the good had Oliver Rathbone been able to make better contact with an effort at goal following Calvin Andrew's knockdown inside the box.

Scunthorpe, who were booed off by the home crowd at the end of the first half, improved markedly after the break and restored parity when Tom Hopper headed a free-kick to the far post and Toney nodded home.

Both sides went in search of a winner, in what proved to be a frantic final 20 minutes, but had to settle for a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.