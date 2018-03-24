Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 1.
Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale
Scunthorpe and Rochdale battled to a draw in a combative League One contest at Glanford Park.
Callum Camps' long-range effort gave Dale the lead before Ivan Toney headed home an equaliser amid a much better second-half display from the hosts.
Rochdale, deep in relegation trouble, settled the quicker of the two teams, with Bradden Inman volleying a good chance over the bar before Camps found the bottom corner in the 20th minute after the Iron had failed to fully clear a corner.
The visitors could have been two goals to the good had Oliver Rathbone been able to make better contact with an effort at goal following Calvin Andrew's knockdown inside the box.
Scunthorpe, who were booed off by the home crowd at the end of the first half, improved markedly after the break and restored parity when Tom Hopper headed a free-kick to the far post and Toney nodded home.
Both sides went in search of a winner, in what proved to be a frantic final 20 minutes, but had to settle for a point.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 12BishopSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
- 21Burgess
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 19Holmes
- 24YatesSubstituted forTownsendat 86'minutes
- 6OjoBooked at 68mins
- 11Morris
- 14Hopper
- 9Toney
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 4Crofts
- 16Adelakun
- 20Goode
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 31HartBooked at 50minsSubstituted forNtlheat 64'minutes
- 16Done
- 40Henderson
- 14RathboneBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWisemanat 76'minutes
- 10Camps
- 17InmanSubstituted forHumphrysat 90+2'minutes
- 9AndrewBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Humphrys
- 12Wiseman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 30Knott
- 32Kitching
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 3,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away22
Live Text
