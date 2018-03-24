League One
Peterborough United 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Peterborough came from behind to climb into the League One play-off places following a draw against Bristol Rovers.

The two teams exchanged goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half of an entertaining clash at the ABAX Stadium.

The visitors hit the front when January signing Tony Craig pounced for his first Rovers goal in the 55th minute after a Chris Lines free-kick caused panic in the Posh defence.

But the hosts responded impressively and almost instantly as Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick was picked out by a cross from assist king Marcus Maddison to fire in his 13th goal of the campaign.

Posh looked the likeliest team to find a winner as top scorer Jack Marriott saw an effort deflected wide by Craig before Junior Morias headed against the outside of a post from a tight angle.

Rovers also had their moments in the final quarter as Liam Sercombe lashed an opportunity wide before captain Ollie Clarke hooked another chance over.

The point lifted Posh into sixth place while Rovers remain six points off the play-off zone.

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 25O'Malley
  • 2Shephard
  • 5TafazolliSubstituted forFreestoneat 7'minutes
  • 27Taylor
  • 3HughesBooked at 54mins
  • 8Forrester
  • 42GrantBooked at 31mins
  • 11Maddison
  • 16MoriasSubstituted forBogleat 75'minutes
  • 14Marriott
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forCooperat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bond
  • 15Ward
  • 20Doughty
  • 21Anderson
  • 26Bogle
  • 32Freestone
  • 37Cooper

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 15J Clarke
  • 16Broadbent
  • 25Craig
  • 22Partington
  • 7SercombeSubstituted forNicholsat 85'minutes
  • 8O ClarkeBooked at 70mins
  • 14Lines
  • 20BolaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGaffneyat 29'minutes
  • 26BennettSubstituted forMensahat 70'minutes
  • 9Harrison

Substitutes

  • 11Nichols
  • 18Telford
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah
  • 30Gaffney
  • 32Russe
  • 39Hargreaves
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
5,953

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.

Attempt missed. Tom Broadbent (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Freestone.

Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ellis Harrison.

Attempt missed. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.

Omar Bogle (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. George Cooper replaces Danny Lloyd.

Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Tom Nichols replaces Liam Sercombe because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Clarke.

Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Omar Bogle replaces Junior Morias.

Attempt missed. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Bernard Mensah replaces Kyle Bennett.

Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Lewis Freestone (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Marriott.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Liam Shephard.

Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

