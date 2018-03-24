Peterborough United 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Peterborough came from behind to climb into the League One play-off places following a draw against Bristol Rovers.

The two teams exchanged goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half of an entertaining clash at the ABAX Stadium.

The visitors hit the front when January signing Tony Craig pounced for his first Rovers goal in the 55th minute after a Chris Lines free-kick caused panic in the Posh defence.

But the hosts responded impressively and almost instantly as Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick was picked out by a cross from assist king Marcus Maddison to fire in his 13th goal of the campaign.

Posh looked the likeliest team to find a winner as top scorer Jack Marriott saw an effort deflected wide by Craig before Junior Morias headed against the outside of a post from a tight angle.

Rovers also had their moments in the final quarter as Liam Sercombe lashed an opportunity wide before captain Ollie Clarke hooked another chance over.

The point lifted Posh into sixth place while Rovers remain six points off the play-off zone.

