Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Peterborough United 1-1 Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Peterborough came from behind to climb into the League One play-off places following a draw against Bristol Rovers.
The two teams exchanged goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half of an entertaining clash at the ABAX Stadium.
The visitors hit the front when January signing Tony Craig pounced for his first Rovers goal in the 55th minute after a Chris Lines free-kick caused panic in the Posh defence.
But the hosts responded impressively and almost instantly as Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick was picked out by a cross from assist king Marcus Maddison to fire in his 13th goal of the campaign.
Posh looked the likeliest team to find a winner as top scorer Jack Marriott saw an effort deflected wide by Craig before Junior Morias headed against the outside of a post from a tight angle.
Rovers also had their moments in the final quarter as Liam Sercombe lashed an opportunity wide before captain Ollie Clarke hooked another chance over.
The point lifted Posh into sixth place while Rovers remain six points off the play-off zone.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2Shephard
- 5TafazolliSubstituted forFreestoneat 7'minutes
- 27Taylor
- 3HughesBooked at 54mins
- 8Forrester
- 42GrantBooked at 31mins
- 11Maddison
- 16MoriasSubstituted forBogleat 75'minutes
- 14Marriott
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forCooperat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 15Ward
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 26Bogle
- 32Freestone
- 37Cooper
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 15J Clarke
- 16Broadbent
- 25Craig
- 22Partington
- 7SercombeSubstituted forNicholsat 85'minutes
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 70mins
- 14Lines
- 20BolaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGaffneyat 29'minutes
- 26BennettSubstituted forMensahat 70'minutes
- 9Harrison
Substitutes
- 11Nichols
- 18Telford
- 21Smith
- 23Mensah
- 30Gaffney
- 32Russe
- 39Hargreaves
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 5,953
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Broadbent (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Freestone.
Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ellis Harrison.
Attempt missed. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Omar Bogle (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. George Cooper replaces Danny Lloyd.
Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Tom Nichols replaces Liam Sercombe because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Clarke.
Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Omar Bogle replaces Junior Morias.
Attempt missed. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Bernard Mensah replaces Kyle Bennett.
Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Lewis Freestone (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Marriott.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).