League One
Fleetwood2Northampton0

Fleetwood Town 2-0 Northampton Town

Fleetwood picked up their first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers Northampton at the Highbury Stadium.

On paper the odds were stacked against John Sheridan's side given Northampton's unbeaten spree on the road in 2018 and Fleetwood's last home win being against Oxford on October 28.

But a Kyle Dempsey strike and Cian Bolger's close-range effort saw Sheridan make it five unbeaten with back-to-back wins now moving Fleetwood five points clear of the drop with eight games to go.

Fleetwood took the lead in the league at home for the first time since they lost 2-1 to Bradford on 1 January thanks to midfielder Dempsey's first goal of the season.

New boss Sheridan has given his midfielders a license to attack and Toumani Diagouraga was instrumental in teeing up Dempsey for the 18th-minute opener.

Northampton threw bodies forward to try and find a way back.

But despite multiple set-pieces and a couple of chances for substitute Kevin Luckassen, fortune was not shining on Hasselbaink's end in the attacking third.

Luck was with them in their own box, though, as the referee waved away Fleetwood's strong penalty claim after Ash Taylor appeared to handle Bolger's strike.

With the clock ticking down and Northampton pushing forward Fleetwood scored from their own set-piece.

Just seconds after Richard O'Donnell diverted Jordy Hiwula's header round a post, Bolger capitalised on some woeful defending to thunder home a Bobby Grant corner from close range in the 83rd minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 12Bolger
  • 6Pond
  • 5Eastham
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 28SowerbyBooked at 70minsSubstituted forGlendonat 88'minutes
  • 22Hunter
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 81'minutes
  • 10McAlenySubstituted forGrantat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 11Grant
  • 18Glendon
  • 19Jones
  • 27Biggins

Northampton

  • 13O'Donnell
  • 2Moloney
  • 6Taylor
  • 37Turnbull
  • 24Facey
  • 17McWilliamsSubstituted forAriyibiat 70'minutes
  • 28Pereira
  • 29Grimes
  • 39Bunney
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forLongat 80'minutes
  • 9MathisSubstituted forLuckassenat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 5Barnett
  • 8Foley
  • 14Hoskins
  • 19Long
  • 42Luckassen
  • 45Ariyibi
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
3,049

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0.

Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

Attempt blocked. Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joe Bunney (Northampton Town) because of an injury.

Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. George Glendon replaces Jack Sowerby.

Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alex Cairns.

Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).

Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0. Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shay Facey (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Long replaces Kevin van Veen.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Shaun McWilliams.

Booking

Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McAleny.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

