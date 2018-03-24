Fleetwood Town 2-0 Northampton Town

Fleetwood picked up their first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers Northampton at the Highbury Stadium.

On paper the odds were stacked against John Sheridan's side given Northampton's unbeaten spree on the road in 2018 and Fleetwood's last home win being against Oxford on October 28.

But a Kyle Dempsey strike and Cian Bolger's close-range effort saw Sheridan make it five unbeaten with back-to-back wins now moving Fleetwood five points clear of the drop with eight games to go.

Fleetwood took the lead in the league at home for the first time since they lost 2-1 to Bradford on 1 January thanks to midfielder Dempsey's first goal of the season.

New boss Sheridan has given his midfielders a license to attack and Toumani Diagouraga was instrumental in teeing up Dempsey for the 18th-minute opener.

Northampton threw bodies forward to try and find a way back.

But despite multiple set-pieces and a couple of chances for substitute Kevin Luckassen, fortune was not shining on Hasselbaink's end in the attacking third.

Luck was with them in their own box, though, as the referee waved away Fleetwood's strong penalty claim after Ash Taylor appeared to handle Bolger's strike.

With the clock ticking down and Northampton pushing forward Fleetwood scored from their own set-piece.

Just seconds after Richard O'Donnell diverted Jordy Hiwula's header round a post, Bolger capitalised on some woeful defending to thunder home a Bobby Grant corner from close range in the 83rd minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.