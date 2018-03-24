Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0.
Fleetwood Town 2-0 Northampton Town
- From the section League One
Fleetwood picked up their first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers Northampton at the Highbury Stadium.
On paper the odds were stacked against John Sheridan's side given Northampton's unbeaten spree on the road in 2018 and Fleetwood's last home win being against Oxford on October 28.
But a Kyle Dempsey strike and Cian Bolger's close-range effort saw Sheridan make it five unbeaten with back-to-back wins now moving Fleetwood five points clear of the drop with eight games to go.
Fleetwood took the lead in the league at home for the first time since they lost 2-1 to Bradford on 1 January thanks to midfielder Dempsey's first goal of the season.
New boss Sheridan has given his midfielders a license to attack and Toumani Diagouraga was instrumental in teeing up Dempsey for the 18th-minute opener.
Northampton threw bodies forward to try and find a way back.
But despite multiple set-pieces and a couple of chances for substitute Kevin Luckassen, fortune was not shining on Hasselbaink's end in the attacking third.
Luck was with them in their own box, though, as the referee waved away Fleetwood's strong penalty claim after Ash Taylor appeared to handle Bolger's strike.
With the clock ticking down and Northampton pushing forward Fleetwood scored from their own set-piece.
Just seconds after Richard O'Donnell diverted Jordy Hiwula's header round a post, Bolger capitalised on some woeful defending to thunder home a Bobby Grant corner from close range in the 83rd minute.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 12Bolger
- 6Pond
- 5Eastham
- 2Coyle
- 8Dempsey
- 16Diagouraga
- 28SowerbyBooked at 70minsSubstituted forGlendonat 88'minutes
- 22Hunter
- 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 81'minutes
- 10McAlenySubstituted forGrantat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 9Burns
- 11Grant
- 18Glendon
- 19Jones
- 27Biggins
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 2Moloney
- 6Taylor
- 37Turnbull
- 24Facey
- 17McWilliamsSubstituted forAriyibiat 70'minutes
- 28Pereira
- 29Grimes
- 39Bunney
- 10van VeenSubstituted forLongat 80'minutes
- 9MathisSubstituted forLuckassenat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 5Barnett
- 8Foley
- 14Hoskins
- 19Long
- 42Luckassen
- 45Ariyibi
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 3,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Bunney (Northampton Town) because of an injury.
Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. George Glendon replaces Jack Sowerby.
Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alex Cairns.
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton Town 0. Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shay Facey (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Long replaces Kevin van Veen.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Shaun McWilliams.
Booking
Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).
Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McAleny.