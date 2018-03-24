League One
Bury0Wigan2

Bury 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Wigan won at rock-bottom Bury to move back into League One's automatic promotion places.

Nick Powell scored his 13th goal of the season on 26 minutes before Che Dunkley doubled the Latics' lead in the 50th minute.

And Wigan comfortably saw out their third straight victory, leaving Bury 10 points from safety with eight games left.

The hosts actually had the better of the opening stages as Nathan Cameron glanced Jay O'Shea's corner wide.

Stephen Dawson then sidefooted over before O'Shea blazed over from a 20-yard free-kick.

But the Latics took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Colclough found Michael Jacobs in the inside-left channel and his cut-back was swept in by Powell.

Jacobs then had an effort cleared off the line while Neil Danns forced a fine save from Wigan keeper Christian Walton.

Max Power and Jay Fulton went close for the Latics and, just after half-time, Dunkley rose highest at the back post to head home from Power's corner.

O'Shea then tested Walton before Ryan Cooney and Danny Mayor fired over as Bury suffered their third straight defeat.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 12Ripley
  • 28Cooney
  • 27Cameron
  • 36Clarke
  • 3Leigh
  • 26O'SheaSubstituted forHansonat 77'minutes
  • 31Danns
  • 8DawsonSubstituted forStylesat 63'minutes
  • 10MayorSubstituted forMaguireat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 33Bunn
  • 19Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Murphy
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Maguire
  • 24Styles
  • 25Dai
  • 30Ince
  • 32Hanson

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 6Power
  • 28FultonSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
  • 27ColcloughSubstituted forMasseyat 84'minutes
  • 25PowellBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPerkinsat 68'minutes
  • 17Jacobs
  • 8Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 9Grigg
  • 10Cole
  • 11Massey
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
5,207

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Wigan Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Wigan Athletic 2.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.

George Miller (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).

Foul by George Miller (Bury).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

George Miller (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Ryan Colclough.

Booking

Chris Maguire (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Maguire (Bury).

Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) header from very close range is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. James Hanson replaces Jay O'Shea.

Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Danny Mayor.

Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. David Perkins replaces Nick Powell.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Callum Styles replaces Stephen Dawson.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Jay Fulton.

Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay Fulton (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

