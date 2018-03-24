Bury 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Wigan won at rock-bottom Bury to move back into League One's automatic promotion places.

Nick Powell scored his 13th goal of the season on 26 minutes before Che Dunkley doubled the Latics' lead in the 50th minute.

And Wigan comfortably saw out their third straight victory, leaving Bury 10 points from safety with eight games left.

The hosts actually had the better of the opening stages as Nathan Cameron glanced Jay O'Shea's corner wide.

Stephen Dawson then sidefooted over before O'Shea blazed over from a 20-yard free-kick.

But the Latics took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Colclough found Michael Jacobs in the inside-left channel and his cut-back was swept in by Powell.

Jacobs then had an effort cleared off the line while Neil Danns forced a fine save from Wigan keeper Christian Walton.

Max Power and Jay Fulton went close for the Latics and, just after half-time, Dunkley rose highest at the back post to head home from Power's corner.

O'Shea then tested Walton before Ryan Cooney and Danny Mayor fired over as Bury suffered their third straight defeat.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.