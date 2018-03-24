Match ends, Bury 0, Wigan Athletic 2.
Bury 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Wigan won at rock-bottom Bury to move back into League One's automatic promotion places.
Nick Powell scored his 13th goal of the season on 26 minutes before Che Dunkley doubled the Latics' lead in the 50th minute.
And Wigan comfortably saw out their third straight victory, leaving Bury 10 points from safety with eight games left.
The hosts actually had the better of the opening stages as Nathan Cameron glanced Jay O'Shea's corner wide.
Stephen Dawson then sidefooted over before O'Shea blazed over from a 20-yard free-kick.
But the Latics took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Colclough found Michael Jacobs in the inside-left channel and his cut-back was swept in by Powell.
Jacobs then had an effort cleared off the line while Neil Danns forced a fine save from Wigan keeper Christian Walton.
Max Power and Jay Fulton went close for the Latics and, just after half-time, Dunkley rose highest at the back post to head home from Power's corner.
O'Shea then tested Walton before Ryan Cooney and Danny Mayor fired over as Bury suffered their third straight defeat.
Line-ups
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 28Cooney
- 27Cameron
- 36Clarke
- 3Leigh
- 26O'SheaSubstituted forHansonat 77'minutes
- 31Danns
- 8DawsonSubstituted forStylesat 63'minutes
- 10MayorSubstituted forMaguireat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 33Bunn
- 19Miller
Substitutes
- 1Murphy
- 5Thompson
- 7Maguire
- 24Styles
- 25Dai
- 30Ince
- 32Hanson
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 6Power
- 28FultonSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
- 27ColcloughSubstituted forMasseyat 84'minutes
- 25PowellBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPerkinsat 68'minutes
- 17Jacobs
- 8Vaughan
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 9Grigg
- 10Cole
- 11Massey
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 5,207
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Wigan Athletic 2.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
George Miller (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by George Miller (Bury).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
George Miller (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Ryan Colclough.
Booking
Chris Maguire (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Bury).
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) header from very close range is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. James Hanson replaces Jay O'Shea.
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Danny Mayor.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. David Perkins replaces Nick Powell.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Callum Styles replaces Stephen Dawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Jay Fulton.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Fulton (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).