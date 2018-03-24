League One
Charlton2Plymouth0

Charlton Athletic 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Early goals from Lewis Page and Michal Zyro ensured Lee Bowyer made a winning start as Charlton's new caretaker manager with a triumph over Plymouth.

Bowyer was put in temporary charge this week following Karl Robinson's switch to Oxford and made an instant impact by sealing a vital victory which moves the Londoners to within two points of play-off rivals Argyle.

The Addicks almost made the perfect start in the opening minute when Nicky Ajose cleverly fed Zyro, who was only thwarted by Gary Sawyer's challenge inside the box.

But they did not have long to wait to get their noses in front, with Page unleashing a third-minute volley from 20 yards which flew past visiting keeper Remi Matthews.

Tariqe Fosu burst through on goal only to fire straight at Matthews, although Plymouth should have been level on the quarter hour when Ryan Taylor's low drive was tipped onto a post by Ben Amos.

Two minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage as Zyro headed home from Joe Aribo's delivery.

Matthews was fortunate to escape unpunished after coming outside of his area and catching the ball.

Graham Carey curled an effort inches wide of the far post and also placed a free-kick off target as Plymouth tried to get back in contention.

But it was almost 3-0 on the stroke of half-time when Ajose almost volleyed in a stunning effort which was well saved by Matthews.

Fosu placed a curler agonisingly wide and Jake Forster-Caskey tried his luck from outside of the box.

Fosu hit the side-netting from a tight angle, while Matthews had to be alert to push Ajose's shot behind at the expense of a corner as Charlton continued to push forward.

Carey was unlucky to see a long range effort just dip over the bar on 77 minutes.

Zyro came close at the other end with a pair of attempts which both flew wide.

But the Addicks had already done more enough earlier in the game to ensure they emerged from this must-win game with all three points to keep their play-off ambitions alive.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 5BauerBooked at 27mins
  • 6PearceBooked at 78mins
  • 2PageSubstituted forSarrat 87'minutes
  • 17Aribo
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 27Zyro
  • 12ReevesBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMaloneyat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 8AjoseSubstituted forMarshallat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Marshall
  • 11Kaikai
  • 13Phillips
  • 23Sarr
  • 26Lennon
  • 31Umerah
  • 38Maloney

Plymouth

  • 34Matthews
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 22Vyner
  • 4Songo'oSubstituted forFletcherat 54'minutes
  • 3Sawyer
  • 14Makasi
  • 24FoxSubstituted forPatonat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Ness
  • 10Carey
  • 19Taylor
  • 11LameirasSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ainsworth
  • 16Grant
  • 17Taylor-Sinclair
  • 25Letheren
  • 27Fletcher
  • 30Paton
  • 33Sangster
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
13,989

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Taylor Maloney replaces Ben Reeves.

Booking

Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Naby Sarr replaces Lewis Page.

Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).

Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mark Marshall replaces Nicky Ajose.

Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).

Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

Moses Makasi (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Remi Matthews.

Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Paul Paton replaces David Fox.

Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zak Vyner (Plymouth Argyle).

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Taylor.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Ruben Lameiras.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Alex Fletcher replaces Yann Songo'o.

Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired