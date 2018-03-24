Match ends, Bradford City 1, Gillingham 0.
Bradford City 1-0 Gillingham
Simon Grayson celebrated his first win as Bradford boss to end their miserable recent form with a narrow victory against Gillingham.
The hosts came into the game having picked up just two points from a possible 30 but Dominic Poleon's fine strike after 48 minutes proved to be the difference.
Gillingham started strongly, with Conor Wilkinson going close before defender Callum Reilly tried his luck from 25 yards, his effort flying narrowly over the crossbar.
Alex Gilliead saw his cross cleared off the line by Max Ehmer in a rare Bradford attack while Tony McMahon saw his 25-yard free-kick drift just wide on 29 minutes.
The impressive Wilkinson headed straight at Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle before Scott Wagstaff fired just over on two occasions as the visitors looked most likely to break the deadlock.
However, Bradford were ahead just three minutes after the restart when a neat passing move found Poleon free on the edge of the area to fire into the bottom left corner for his seventh goal of the season.
Poleon missed a glorious chance to double his tally when he failed to make contact when he was free in the Gillingham area on 74 minutes, while substitute Kai Bruenker could only shoot at away goalkeeper Tomas Holy.
Tom Eaves stung the hands of Doyle at the other end and Wilkinson somehow headed over from six yards, while late efforts from Connor Ogilvie and Liam Nash failed to hit the target as Bradford held on.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 5Kilgallon
- 17Gilliead
- 7LawSubstituted forDevineat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15WarnockBooked at 43mins
- 29McMahon
- 14McCartanSubstituted forBrunkerat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Vincelot
- 18Guy
- 11PoleonSubstituted forPatrickat 89'minutes
- 22Knight-Percival
Substitutes
- 8Dieng
- 10Taylor
- 21Brunker
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- 34Patrick
- 37Grodowski
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 3Garmston
- 5Ehmer
- 6ZakuaniBooked at 62mins
- 7Wagstaff
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forNashat 87'minutes
- 11Martin
- 26ReillySubstituted forOgilvieat 44'minutes
- 10Wilkinson
- 33ByrneSubstituted forEavesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 12Ogilvie
- 19Nugent
- 27Nash
- 30Hadler
- 37Nasseri
- 44Moussa
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 19,654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Gillingham 0.
Attempt missed. Liam Nash (Gillingham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Kai Brunker (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Nash (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Booking
Daniel Devine (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Devine (Bradford City).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Omari Patrick replaces Dominic Poleon.
Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Kai Brunker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Liam Nash replaces Jake Hessenthaler.
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Daniel Devine replaces Nicky Law.
Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).
Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kai Brunker (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Kai Brunker replaces Shay McCartan.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Tom Eaves replaces Mark Byrne.
Hand ball by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).
Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.