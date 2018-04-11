League One
Oldham1Walsall1

Oldham Athletic 1-1 Walsall

Oldham and Walsall eased their relegation fears with an entertaining draw at Boundary Park which all but relegated Bury from League One.

Oldham created the bulk of the chances as they moved three points clear of the relegation places. The draw left Walsall three points better off.

Oldham striker Duckens Nazon made a lively start, firing over from 25 yards after being teed up by Eoin Doyle.

The Haiti international then produced an acrobatic overhead kick which dipped inches over the crossbar.

The Saddlers went in front in the 33rd minute when West Brom loanee Jack Fitzwater lashed in a rebound after Luke Leahy's header had been palmed onto the crossbar by Oldham keeper Johny Placide.

Nazon levelled a minute before the break, beating two men before hammering home past Liam Roberts from the edge of the box.

After the break Oldham's Jack Byrne curled a free-kick narrowly over the top, while Nazon's 25-yard piledriver was brilliantly saved by Roberts.

Placide produced a super save to keep out Jon Guthrie's header late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 5Gerrard
  • 15Edmundson
  • 3Moimbé
  • 6Gardner
  • 24Fane
  • 29ByrneSubstituted forDaviesat 90'minutes
  • 12NazonSubstituted forHollowayat 69'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 13Doyle
  • 16McEleneySubstituted forObadeyiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 9Davies
  • 10Holloway
  • 18Pringle
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 30Obadeyi
  • 34Haymer

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6DevlinBooked at 78mins
  • 5Guthrie
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 3Leahy
  • 11Morris
  • 4Dobson
  • 7Chambers
  • 15Kinsella
  • 18NgoySubstituted forShaibuat 69'minutes
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 10Oztumer
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 24Roberts
  • 25Kouhyar
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
3,424

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.

Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Jack Byrne.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Johny Placide.

Attempt saved. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).

Liam Roberts (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Tope Obadeyi replaces Patrick McEleney.

Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).

Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Justin Shaibu (Walsall).

Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Duckens Nazon.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Julien Ngoy.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by George Dobson.

Attempt blocked. Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Roberts.

Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan40268681275486
2Blackburn412511575363986
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton411711135449562
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Fleetwood42159185660-454
12Blackpool421314155452253
13Southend411411164960-1153
14Bradford39165184961-1253
15Gillingham411215144347-451
16Doncaster391214134745250
17Oxford Utd411211185562-747
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Wimbledon411210193951-1246
20Oldham391111175266-1444
21Rochdale40915164453-942
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton421010223672-3640
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

