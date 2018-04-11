Oldham Athletic 1-1 Walsall

Oldham and Walsall eased their relegation fears with an entertaining draw at Boundary Park which all but relegated Bury from League One.

Oldham created the bulk of the chances as they moved three points clear of the relegation places. The draw left Walsall three points better off.

Oldham striker Duckens Nazon made a lively start, firing over from 25 yards after being teed up by Eoin Doyle.

The Haiti international then produced an acrobatic overhead kick which dipped inches over the crossbar.

The Saddlers went in front in the 33rd minute when West Brom loanee Jack Fitzwater lashed in a rebound after Luke Leahy's header had been palmed onto the crossbar by Oldham keeper Johny Placide.

Nazon levelled a minute before the break, beating two men before hammering home past Liam Roberts from the edge of the box.

After the break Oldham's Jack Byrne curled a free-kick narrowly over the top, while Nazon's 25-yard piledriver was brilliantly saved by Roberts.

Placide produced a super save to keep out Jon Guthrie's header late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.