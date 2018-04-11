Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.
Oldham Athletic 1-1 Walsall
Oldham and Walsall eased their relegation fears with an entertaining draw at Boundary Park which all but relegated Bury from League One.
Oldham created the bulk of the chances as they moved three points clear of the relegation places. The draw left Walsall three points better off.
Oldham striker Duckens Nazon made a lively start, firing over from 25 yards after being teed up by Eoin Doyle.
The Haiti international then produced an acrobatic overhead kick which dipped inches over the crossbar.
The Saddlers went in front in the 33rd minute when West Brom loanee Jack Fitzwater lashed in a rebound after Luke Leahy's header had been palmed onto the crossbar by Oldham keeper Johny Placide.
Nazon levelled a minute before the break, beating two men before hammering home past Liam Roberts from the edge of the box.
After the break Oldham's Jack Byrne curled a free-kick narrowly over the top, while Nazon's 25-yard piledriver was brilliantly saved by Roberts.
Placide produced a super save to keep out Jon Guthrie's header late on.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 5Gerrard
- 15Edmundson
- 3Moimbé
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 29ByrneSubstituted forDaviesat 90'minutes
- 12NazonSubstituted forHollowayat 69'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 13Doyle
- 16McEleneySubstituted forObadeyiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 9Davies
- 10Holloway
- 18Pringle
- 27Nepomuceno
- 30Obadeyi
- 34Haymer
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6DevlinBooked at 78mins
- 5Guthrie
- 23Fitzwater
- 3Leahy
- 11Morris
- 4Dobson
- 7Chambers
- 15Kinsella
- 18NgoySubstituted forShaibuat 69'minutes
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 10Oztumer
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 1.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Jack Byrne.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Johny Placide.
Attempt saved. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).
Liam Roberts (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Kinsella.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Tope Obadeyi replaces Patrick McEleney.
Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justin Shaibu (Walsall).
Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Duckens Nazon.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Julien Ngoy.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by George Dobson.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.