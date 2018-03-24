Match ends, MK Dons 0, Blackpool 0.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Blackpool
MK Dons failed to lift themselves out of the League One relegation zone after their goalless draw with Blackpool left them a point from safety.
A victory on Saturday would have seen Dan Micciche's side move out of the drop zone but MK could not find a winner despite going close late on through Ike Ugbo and Chuks Aneke.
The visitors were the first to threaten when Kyle Vassell fired a powerful left-footed drive into the gloves of MK keeper Lee Nicholls, before Dons striker Aneke went close at the other end.
Substitute Robbie Muirhead wasted no time in testing Blackpool stopper Joe Lumley when he fired a powerful left-footed drive goalwards.
Ugbo should have done better late on after Aneke's lay-off inside the Blackpool box allowed the youngster a strike at goal, but his left-footed effort was well blocked.
Gary Bowyer's side almost snatched a surprise winner at the death when Sean Longstaff's effort hit the crossbar, but both sides were forced to share the points.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 19Ebanks-LandellSubstituted forMuirheadat 66'minutes
- 15Ward
- 5Wootton
- 2Williams
- 6Upson
- 8CisséSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 80'minutes
- 3Lewington
- 11PawlettBooked at 60mins
- 14AgardSubstituted forUgboat 72'minutes
- 10AnekeBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 7Reo-Coker
- 13Sietsma
- 16Muirhead
- 18McGrandles
- 27Ugbo
- 29Jackson
- 31Thomas-Asante
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 20Turton
- 5Robertson
- 16TiltBooked at 84mins
- 23Daniel
- 14RyanBooked at 90mins
- 44Spearing
- 18PhilliskirkSubstituted forLongstaffat 66'minutes
- 30Delfouneso
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 7VassellSubstituted forAgyeiat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 11Gnanduillet
- 15Longstaff
- 22Agyei
- 24Cooke
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 8,094
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Blackpool 0.
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Agyei (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Agyei replaces Kyle Vassell.
Booking
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Attempt saved. Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Ousseynou Cissé because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons).
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Scott Wootton (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Lumley.
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ike Ugbo replaces Kieran Agard.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Lumley.