Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Blackpool

MK Dons failed to lift themselves out of the League One relegation zone after their goalless draw with Blackpool left them a point from safety.

A victory on Saturday would have seen Dan Micciche's side move out of the drop zone but MK could not find a winner despite going close late on through Ike Ugbo and Chuks Aneke.

The visitors were the first to threaten when Kyle Vassell fired a powerful left-footed drive into the gloves of MK keeper Lee Nicholls, before Dons striker Aneke went close at the other end.

Substitute Robbie Muirhead wasted no time in testing Blackpool stopper Joe Lumley when he fired a powerful left-footed drive goalwards.

Ugbo should have done better late on after Aneke's lay-off inside the Blackpool box allowed the youngster a strike at goal, but his left-footed effort was well blocked.

Gary Bowyer's side almost snatched a surprise winner at the death when Sean Longstaff's effort hit the crossbar, but both sides were forced to share the points.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 19Ebanks-LandellSubstituted forMuirheadat 66'minutes
  • 15Ward
  • 5Wootton
  • 2Williams
  • 6Upson
  • 8CisséSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 80'minutes
  • 3Lewington
  • 11PawlettBooked at 60mins
  • 14AgardSubstituted forUgboat 72'minutes
  • 10AnekeBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 13Sietsma
  • 16Muirhead
  • 18McGrandles
  • 27Ugbo
  • 29Jackson
  • 31Thomas-Asante

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 20Turton
  • 5Robertson
  • 16TiltBooked at 84mins
  • 23Daniel
  • 14RyanBooked at 90mins
  • 44Spearing
  • 18PhilliskirkSubstituted forLongstaffat 66'minutes
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 7VassellSubstituted forAgyeiat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 6Aimson
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 15Longstaff
  • 22Agyei
  • 24Cooke
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
8,094

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Blackpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Blackpool 0.

Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Agyei (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).

Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Agyei replaces Kyle Vassell.

Booking

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.

Attempt saved. Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Ousseynou Cissé because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons).

Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Scott Wootton (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Lumley.

Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ike Ugbo replaces Kieran Agard.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Lumley.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Charlton371510124646055
9Bradford37165164954-553
10Portsmouth37164174547-252
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

