Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Blackpool

MK Dons failed to lift themselves out of the League One relegation zone after their goalless draw with Blackpool left them a point from safety.

A victory on Saturday would have seen Dan Micciche's side move out of the drop zone but MK could not find a winner despite going close late on through Ike Ugbo and Chuks Aneke.

The visitors were the first to threaten when Kyle Vassell fired a powerful left-footed drive into the gloves of MK keeper Lee Nicholls, before Dons striker Aneke went close at the other end.

Substitute Robbie Muirhead wasted no time in testing Blackpool stopper Joe Lumley when he fired a powerful left-footed drive goalwards.

Ugbo should have done better late on after Aneke's lay-off inside the Blackpool box allowed the youngster a strike at goal, but his left-footed effort was well blocked.

Gary Bowyer's side almost snatched a surprise winner at the death when Sean Longstaff's effort hit the crossbar, but both sides were forced to share the points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.