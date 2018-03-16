Monaco 2-1 Lille

Rony Lopes has scored 11 goals for Monaco this season

Champions Monaco cut Paris St-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 14 points by coming from behind to beat Lille.

Forward Lebo Mothiba finished off a team move to put visitors Lille ahead in the first half.

But Rony Lopes equalised on the stroke of half-time and former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic chipped home the winning goal in the second half.

PSG, though, need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to claim the title again.

It would be the capital side's fifth triumph in six years. They can take a step closer when they travel to Nice on Sunday (kick-off 12:00 GMT).