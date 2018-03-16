VAR: Video assistant referees will be used at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Video assistant referees will be used at this year's World Cup in Russia after Fifa formally approved use of the technology at the tournament.

VAR has been trialled in some domestic English cup games this season, and has been used in Germany and Italy.

"We need to live with the times," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

"We wanted to give the referees tools so that they can make better decisions, and in the World Cup some very important decisions are made."

He added: "It's not possible that in 2018 everyone in their living room knows a few seconds after the play whether a referee has made a mistake and the referee doesn't."

