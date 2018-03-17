Being second choice makes Alex McLeish more determined

Alex McLeish was appointed Scotland manager for the second time in February

Alex McLeish admits he is more determined to prove his credentials as Scotland manager having not been the preferred candidate for the role.

McLeish, 59, was hired to replace Gordon Strachan after the Scottish FA's top target, Michael O'Neill, opted to remain in charge of Northern Ireland.

He begins his second spell as national boss on 23 March against Costa Rica.

"You never stop trying to prove yourself," former Rangers and Aston Villa boss McLeish told BBC Sport.

"You have to keep going and there'll always be a critic out there and you have to rise above it and show what you're made of.

"I've been second choice in club jobs, and maybe even third choice, I don't know. But when I've been offered the job you always feel it was meant to be, and then it's up to you to show the job you can do.

"And the jobs in the past that I've had, I've had a pretty decent success rate."

'We don't really have natural goal-scorers'

McLeish, who won seven and lost three of his 10 games at the helm in 2007, named his squad for this month's friendly fixtures against Costa Rica and Hungary on Monday.

The 77-cap former Scotland defender admits, with Celtic's Leigh Griffiths out injured, his group may be short of potent marksmen.

"This squad is very young and obviously less experienced than the team I had back in 2007," he said.

"I inherited a good side from Walter Smith. We had recognised goal-scorers; we don't really have that at the moment in the players selected.

Leigh Griffiths has been sidelined since late January

"We do have Griffiths missing, who has been a bit of talisman for Scotland and Celtic over the last year, so that's a blow.

"But there's an opportunity for someone to grab the bull by the horns."

'We've all felt the pain'

McLeish is desperate to end years of "pain" for Scots fans, who have not seen their men's team reach a major tournament finals since 1998, by qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

"We've all felt [the pain]; we used to take it for granted that we'd qualify for World Cup finals and latterly European Championships," McLeish told BBC Sport.

"It would make so many people happy and we'd make a lot of fans in the world happy if they see the tartan army back at a major finals, just to see them in the street again.

McLeish took charge of 10 matches in his first spell as Scotland boss 11 years ago

"That's my goal and I'm determined to try and make that dream come true for the Scottish fans and of course the players.

"It's easy to talk and say this - I believe we have a good crop of players, [but] can they raise the bar and get themselves to another level we haven't achieved in the last 22 years?"

