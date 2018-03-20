Dean Keates: New Walsall boss says 'it used to be an honour' to play for Saddlers

New Walsall manager Dean Keates will be returning to his home-town club

New Walsall manager Dean Keates wants to bring back the feeling he once had as a Saddlers player that 'it used to be an honour' to represent the club.

The former Walsall midfielder was lured back to Bescot from Wrexham to succeed Jon Whitney with the initial aim of avoiding relegation from League One.

He starts on Wednesday with the visit of promotion-chasing Wigan Athletic.

"A nice easy one to kick off with," he joked. "But they'll be expected to come and win, so the pressure is on them."

Keates' appointment was a response by the board to a growing feeling of negativity among a section of fans towards previous manager Whitney. And he accepts that it is now at his door where the buck stops.

"It's not gone to plan," the 39-year-old told BBC WM. "You don't like to see people losing their job, but I'm here and now and I'm accountable for it.

"I'll just be trying to send people home happy and put smiles back on faces. All I ask is that the fans get behind the players, unite, come together and create an atmosphere like it be used to be.

"They're my home town club and it used to be an honour to play. I used to find an extra 10 or 15% just walking out there."

Short-term salvage mission

Keates will take time to assess the strength of the playing and backroom staff at the Banks's Stadium, but his first priority is to get the team to "do the basics".

He said: "You want the team to go out there and be fully committed. You want to see people try.

"But, over the season, this team has put in better performances against the better teams.

"The short-term aim is to just to make sure we're still a League One club next season. Then we'll put some building blocks in place to go forward.

"I'd like to get us established in the top half of the table, then push on from there and aim for the play-offs, and possibly promotion."

Walsall's first choice

Dean Keates twice went up to the second tier in three seasons in 1999 and 2001 under Ray Graydon before a third promotion under Richard Money in 2007

Just how confident the board were in choosing Keates, who won three promotions with the Saddlers as a player, is summed up by the length of the three-and-a-half year contract he was given.

"They went out and head-hunted me," said Keates. "To be trusted with the club like that, all I can do is try to repay the faith of the chairman and the board.

"As soon as I got the phone call to tell me that the club had agreed compensation with Wrexham to give permission to speak to me, there was only going to be one outcome."

Chief executive Stefan Gamble said the club had received several "impressive and credible" applications, but insists that Keates was always their top target.

"Dean made a huge impact in his two spells here as a player," he said. "But this was not a decision based on emotion. We just feel he's the best man to take the club forward.

"His work at Wrexham has been extremely impressive and their results this season underline his credentials as a manager."

Dean Keates was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney