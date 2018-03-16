Dundee's Neil McCann says St Johnstone's Tommy Wright raised a complaint about him

Media playback is not supported on this device Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Dundee manager Neil McCann claims it was St Johnstone counterpart Tommy Wright who made the formal complaint that led to a Scottish FA charge.

McCann was involved in a bust-up with Saints substitute Zander Clark at the end of Dundee's 4-0 Scottish Premiership defeat on Saturday.

He and the Saints goalkeeper will now face a SFA hearing on 29 March.

"What I do know is that Tommy Wright, I believe, has made a complaint against me to the SFA," said McCann.

Wright, whose side host Hibernian on Friday evening, was unavailable for comment following McCann's latest remarks.

But, immediately after the game, the St Johnstone manager had accused McCann of picking a row with the Perth club's kit-man, then Clark.

Dundee assistant manager Graham Gartland, a former St Johnstone defender, had been sent to the stand during a previous match between the sides this season.

After the latest meeting, McCann, who admitted he was unhappy at the strength of St Johnstone celebrations, played down the clash with Clark but said "a wee bit of a melee" had followed after he asked the goalkeeper to take his hands off him.

Both face an "excessive conduct" charge and the Dundee manager said he did not wish to comment further until he defends himself at the Hampden hearing.

"But, if anybody's watched the footage, you'll see who initiates the physical contact and that's all I'm prepared to say about that," he added.