Rangers' David Bates to miss Celtic semi-final after being ruled out for six weeks

Rangers defender David Bates
David Bates has been a regular starter since the winter break

Rangers' David Bates faces at least six weeks out through injury and will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The 21-year-old centre-back was carried off on a stretcher after going over on his ankle against Celtic on Sunday.

Manager Graeme Murty said: "David Bates suffered a significant injury.

"He has damaged ligaments in his ankle. He hasn't got a break in there, although there is significant bone-bruising. I would suggest he is going to be a minimum of six weeks."

Bates, who has been an ever-present in Murty's starting line-up since the turn of the year, was injured while trying to stop Tom Rogic scoring in his side's 3-2 defeat.

It means he will definitely miss the match against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on 15 April - and Premiership meetings against Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee before it.

"Whilst it's a difficult one for him to take - and a very, very painful one - I think we should count our blessings because, given the mechanisms of it and the freak nature of it, it could have been a lot, lot worse," Murty added.

"We're devastated for the young man but relieved it's not anything more significant."

