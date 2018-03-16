Marcos Rojo: Manchester United defender signs new contract until 2021

Marcos Rojo moved to Old Trafford in August 2014

Manchester United's Argentina defender Marcos Rojo has signed a new deal with the club until 2021.

The 27-year-old was signed by Louis van Gaal from Sporting Lisbon for £16m in 2014 and he has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Rojo was a regular starter under Jose Mourinho until a knee injury last April, eventually returning from surgery in November.

Further injuries have limited him to just 10 appearances this season.

"Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons," said Mourinho. "He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club."