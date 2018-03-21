BBC Sport - Barcelona women target UEFA Women's Champions League trophy
Barcelona women target Champions League trophy
- From the section Women's Football
Barcelona Femeni look ahead to their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against defending champions Lyon, with the Catalans hoping to win the cup for the first time.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired