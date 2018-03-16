Josh Windass: Rangers midfielder wins February player of the month award

From the section

Josh Windass at Rangers training on Friday morning

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has won February's Scottish Premiership player of the month award.

Windass, 24, scored seven goals in all competitions last month, including a hat-trick in Rangers' 5-3 league win over Hamilton Academical.

He also struck against Partick Thistle and St Johnstone and netted twice against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

And the Englishman has extended his contract with the Ibrox side until 2021.