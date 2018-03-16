Josh Windass: Rangers midfielder wins February player of the month award

Josh Windass
Josh Windass at Rangers training on Friday morning

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has won February's Scottish Premiership player of the month award.

Windass, 24, scored seven goals in all competitions last month, including a hat-trick in Rangers' 5-3 league win over Hamilton Academical.

He also struck against Partick Thistle and St Johnstone and netted twice against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

And the Englishman has extended his contract with the Ibrox side until 2021.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired