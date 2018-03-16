Europa League: Arsenal to face CSKA Moscow

Breaking news

Arsenal have been drawn against Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Gunners will host the first leg at Emirates Stadium on 5 April with the return leg in Moscow a week later.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga, face Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

In the other ties Germany's RB Leipzig play Marseille from France, while Italian club Lazio face Salzburg of Austria.

More to follow.

