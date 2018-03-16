BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd's impassioned 12-minute speech

Watch Mourinho's impassioned 12-minute speech

  • From the section Man Utd

Watch Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's extraordinary speech defending his record.

Mourinho was criticised after the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Sevilla on Tuesday to go out of the Champions League, with some fans angered by his insistence it was "nothing new" for the club.

