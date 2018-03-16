Irish Premiership: Leaders Crusaders determined to stay on top

Defeat at Ballymena on the penultimate weekend of the 2016/17 season proved costly for defending champions Crusaders

Manager Stephen Baxter says his title-chasing Crusaders side are not haunted by the memory of last season's failure to clinch the Premiership crown.

The Crues were top of the table for most of last season but were overhauled by Linfield on the penultimate weekend.

Last Saturday their lead at the top was cut from five to two points in the two-team battle with rivals Coleraine.

"There are seven matches to go and it is a race to the line. We are looking forward to it," said Baxter.

Crusaders, beaten 3-1 at Cliftonville last Saturday, host League Cup winners Dungannon Swifts this weekend at Seaview.

"We made silly mistakes in the first half at Solitude and rallied well in the second," added the Crues boss.

"We don't like losing matches, especially in the position we are in, but we have not dwelt on it."

How they stand at the top of the table

Coleraine, who sealed an Irish Cup semi-final place by beating Glentoran in midweek, go to Ards knowing they are within striking distance of regaining the top spot.

The Bannsiders, whose only title triumph was in 1974, have lost just one league match all season.

"Ards had a great 4-0 win last week and they know they are safe now," said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"That brings a bit of freedom to have a go a teams. But we have our own agenda and want to get the three points."

Linfield, league and cup double winners last season, will end the season without a trophy following Tuesday's defeat by Cliftonville in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

They are at home to Belfast rivals Glentoran whose silverware hopes ended with a cup defeat by Coleraine on the same evening.

Linfield's trophy hopes ended with a 1-0 Irish Cup defeat by Cliftonville

The Glens have taken seven points from a possible nine since appointing Ronnie McFall as manager until the end of the season.

"The players have given me absolutely everything since I came in and our aim is to retain our place in the top six," said McFall.

"These games always have an edge and we are looking to bounce back after going out of the cup."

Bottom-placed Ballinamallard United travel to Glenavon with Harry Conkey back for a second spell as manager.

He took over after Gavin Dykes resigned with the County Fermanagh club seven points adrift at the foot of the table.