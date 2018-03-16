Scottish Gossip: Dembele, Marseille, Celtic, Bain, Maxwell, SFA

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says his managing director at Thistle, Ian Maxwell, is the "ideal candidate" to replace Stewart Regan as Scottish FA chief executive. (National)

SFA performance director Malky Mackay believes Regan regrets publicly ruling him out of the running for the Scotland manager's job the day Mackay was in charge of the side for November's friendly defeat by Netherlands. (Sun)

The SFA have been accused of letting referees down after Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon was given a three-match ban for his touchline row at Kilmarnock last month, with former referee Charlie Richmond arguing the punishment does not go far enough. (Daily Mail)

Moussa Dembele's return to form with Celtic has put the French striker, 21, back to the top of Marseille's summer wish list. (Daily Record)

Dembele has scored four goals in his part three games

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer can increase his chances of representing Norway by extending his stay in Glasgow, according to Norway head coach Lars Lagerback. (Herald)

England manager Gareth Southgate has wished Scott McTominay well after the Manchester United midfielder elected to play for Scotland rather than England. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain, who is on loan at Celtic from Dundee, is wanted by Bristol City and Birmingham City as well as Hibernian and Hearts. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein expects it to be even more difficult to keep Jon McLaughlin at Tynecastle after the goalkeeper was called up to the Scotland squad. (Scotsman)

McLaughlin joined Hearts on a one-year deal in August

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who has been called up to the Scotland squad, has revealed a physiotherapist recommended by Aston Villa player and fellow Scot Robert Snodgrass has helped keep him fit for the Easter Road side this season. (Daily Record)

Hibs forward Florian Kamberi will be available to play in Friday evening's meeting with St Johnstone, despite his grandfather's passing, with Kamberi saying: "My grandfather would have wanted me to stay and play football." (Scotsman)

St Johnstone will defend Zander Clark after it emerged the goalkeeper could face a bigger ban than Dundee manager Neil McCann following the pair's clash at the end of Saints' 4-0 win at Dens Park. (Sun)