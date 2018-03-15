Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City await European quarter-final draws

Liverpool are the only team to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season

Liverpool and Manchester City will discover their Champions League quarter-final opponents on Friday, when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland.

The two clubs are England's remaining representatives after Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham were eliminated at the last-16 stage.

They could face each other or be drawn against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Roma, Sevilla, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Arsenal will also find out their Europa League last-eight opponents.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg in Italy, the Gunners came from behind at the Emirates to beat Milan 3-1 and seal their progress.

The Champions League draw takes place at 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League draw an hour later.

The ties will played on 3&4 and 10&11 April.

Teams in the draws Champions League Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, Roma, Sevilla Europa League Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Marseille, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon, Viktoria Plzen,

The going gets tough

Manchester City and Liverpool made light work of their last-16 ties, easily beating Basel and Porto respectively.

All the damage was done in the first legs, with City winning 4-0 and Liverpool 5-0 making the return legs at home a formality.

City are currently 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League and appear certain to secure the title in the next few games, having already won the League Cup.

Liverpool are fourth in the table and are the only team to have beaten City in the league this season, winning 4-3 at Anfield in January.

Man City's last meeting with CL rivals Team Competition Season Home Away Barcelona Champions League group stage 2016-17 Won 3-1 Lost 4-0 Bayern Munich Champions League group stage 2014-15 Won 3-2 Lost 1-0 Juventus Champions League group stage 2015-16 Lost 2-1 Lost 1-0 Liverpool Premier League 2017-18 Won 5-0 Lost 4-3 Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals 2015-16 Drew 0-0 Lost 1-0 Roma Champions League group stage 2014-15 Drew 1-1 Won 2-0 Sevilla Champions League group stage 2015-16 Won 2-1 Won 3-1

Guardiola aiming for third CL triumph

City's Pep Guardiola is chasing Champions League success for a third time as manager, having triumphed twice at Barcelona. He also took Bayern Munich to the semi-finals three times.

None of City's potential last-eight opponents represents a step into the unknown with the Blues having faced all of them at some stage during what is currently an unbroken seven-year run in the competition.

This is, however, only the second time they have reached the last eight. The other occasion was two years ago, when they beat French side Paris St-Germain before being knocked out by eventual champions, and current holders, Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

This is five-time winners Liverpool's best performance in the competition since 2009, when they were knocked out by fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Records of the rest

Real Madrid beat Juventus in last season's Champions League final

Real Madrid are the most decorated team left in the competition with 12 titles and boast the strongest recent form, having won three of the past four finals.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich, both five-time winners, and the current league leaders in Spain and Germany respectively, were beaten in the quarter-finals last year.

Juventus, two-time champions, were last season's runners-up.

Roma, who lost the 1984 final to Liverpool, are playing in the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years, while Sevilla, who have won the Europa League five times since 2006, have not got this far since 1958.