BBC Sport - Brighton's Glenn Murray believes he's now playing the best football of his career

A non-league to Premier League journey: Brighton's Glen Murray

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray opens up about his journey from non-league football to the Premier League and how he believes he's got better with age.

Watch the full interview on the Premier League show, Thursday at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two.

