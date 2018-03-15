BBC Sport - Brighton's Glenn Murray believes he's now playing the best football of his career
A non-league to Premier League journey: Brighton's Glen Murray
- From the section Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray opens up about his journey from non-league football to the Premier League and how he believes he's got better with age.
