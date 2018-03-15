BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: John Bishop predicts big win for Liverpool
11-0 to Liverpool? Comedian Bishop's Premier League predictions
- From the section Football
Comedian John Bishop takes on this week's Football Focus predictions and shows his loyalty to Liverpool by predicating a big win for Jurgen Klopp's side.
