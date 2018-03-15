Europa League: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to avoid Atletico Madrid

Danny Welbeck scored twice at the Emirates - his first European goals since October 2014

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he would prefer to avoid a Europa League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid after beating AC Milan in the last 16.

England striker Danny Welbeck scored twice - either side of a long-range strike from Granit Xhaka - as the Gunners won the second leg 3-1.

Hakan Calhanoglu had opened the scoring for Milan, but the Italian side fell to a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

"We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid," said Wenger.

The draw for the quarter-finals - which features teams from eight countries - will take place on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

This was Arsenal's third victory in a week after their first-leg victory in Milan and Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat of Watford.

Prior to victory at the San Siro, the Gunners had lost four successive games in all competitions.

"It's much better. We needed that to recover from our results," Wenger said.

"It shows how the team has responded. We had a difficult game but in the end we won it."

Sixteen become eight... This season's Europa League quarter-finalists are: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Marseille, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon. The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 12:00 GMT on Friday - and you can follow it live on the BBC Sport website and app.

