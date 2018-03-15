Dundee's Neil McCann & St Johnstone's Zander Clark charged with misconduct

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Dundee manager Neil McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have been charged for "excessive misconduct" by the Scottish FA.

The charges relate to their post-match behaviour when tempers flared after St Johnstone's 4-0 victory at Dens Park last weekend.

Players and staff from both clubs left their respective technical areas following the final whistle.

McCann and Clark's disciplinary hearing will be held on 29 March.

After the Premiership game, St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said it was "disappointing" McCann "picked a row" with Saints staff.

McCann, however, insisted "it was handbags, to be honest".

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired