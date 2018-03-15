BBC Sport - Six Nations: Stoke's Jack Butland on England v Ireland

Butland on his love of rugby & England v Ireland prediction

Stoke City keeper Jack Butland talks about his love of rugby, Ireland's chances of claiming the Grand Slam and playing rugby against Billy Vunipola at school.

READ MORE: Butland back "zero tolerance" Paul Lambert

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

