BBC Sport - Six Nations: Stoke's Jack Butland on England v Ireland
Butland on his love of rugby & England v Ireland prediction
Stoke City keeper Jack Butland talks about his love of rugby, Ireland's chances of claiming the Grand Slam and playing rugby against Billy Vunipola at school.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
