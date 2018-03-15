BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: I don't want to be Liverpool's manager at 70

I don't want to be Liverpool manager at 70 - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the pressures of top-flight football means he can't see himself being Liverpool manager in 20 years' time.

