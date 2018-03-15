Neil Lennon: Three-match touchline ban for Hibs manager

Referee Kevin Clancy sent Neil Lennon off at Rugby Park
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has been given a three-game touchline ban after his recent dismissal at Kilmarnock.

Lennon was cited for misconduct at a match and criticism of officials in the wake of last month's 2-2 draw.

A further two-match suspension will be imposed if he breaches the misconduct rules again this season.

The 46-year-old reacted angrily to his sending-off and later disparaged referee Kevin Clancy and the standard of officiating in Scotland.

His remarks led to a censure, with the ban centred on his behaviour in the dugout.

Following the Scottish FA charge, the 46-year-old said he regretted his reaction to the sending off.

Lennon was outraged by the award of a penalty to the hosts, who scored from it to level a game Hibs had led 2-0.

In his post-match interview he said it was a "scandalous decision" and complained: "We should be able to send referees off for their performances, instead of managers."

Hibs visit St Johnstone on Friday, with home games against Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies to follow.

Neil Lennon took a seat next to Hibs chairman Rod Petrie after his Rugby Park sending off
Lennon took a seat next to Hibs chairman Rod Petrie (left) after his Rugby Park sending off

