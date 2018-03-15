BBC Sport - Champions League: Chelsea fans clash with security staff at Nou Camp

Chelsea fans clash with security staff at Nou Camp

Chelsea have been "made aware of incidents" outside Barcelona's Nou Camp before Wednesday's game in which "a number of fans were hurt".

This video, taken by a Chelsea fan and posted on Twitter, shows supporters clashing with security outside the stadium.

