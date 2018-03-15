Keanu Marsh-Brown: Dover sign Forest Green Rovers winger on loan

Keanu Marsh-Brown
Keanu Marsh-Brown has scored 23 goals in 103 appearances for Forest Green Rovers

Dover Athletic have signed Forest Green Rovers winger Keanu Marsh-Brown on loan until the end of the season.

Marsh-Brown, 25, has scored two goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Forest Green in 2017-18.

He began his career at Fulham and played for Oldham, Yeovil and Barnet before joining Rovers in June 2015.

Chris Kinnear's Dover are seventh in the National League, four points off an automatic promotion place, with nine league games left to play.

