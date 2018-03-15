Andres Iniesta: Barcelona captain to decide on future by end of April

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona hands the captain's armband to Lionel Messi during victory over Chelsea

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will decide next month whether to accept an offer from a Chinese club.

Iniesta, 33, a product of Barca's academy, said his future may lie elsewhere after their Champions League last-16 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

The playmaker was influential in his side's 3-0 home victory before being substituted to a standing ovation.

"I will make a decision to stay at Barcelona or go to China before April 30," he said.

"I have to assess what is best for me and it will be the most honest for the club."

Iniesta has been linked with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, although the club have declared the rumours "false" this week and threatened legal action.

The Spanish international has a "lifetime contract" with Barcelona after winning four Champions League and eight La Liga titles during his time with the club.

Despite the speculation surrounding the midfielder, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde claims he is only concerned with what happens this season.

"I'm not thinking of a Barcelona without Andres Iniesta because right now we have a Barcelona with Andres Iniesta," he said.